Nzanthung Yibemo Mozhui

Nzanthung Yibemo Mozhui

bowler

Full name:Nzanthung Yibemo Mozhui
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Nagaland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches13
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches13
Innings03
Not outs00
Runs010
Balls Faced028
Avg03.33
SR035.71
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest05
Hundreds00

Another Players

Zhimomi, Vino

Zhimomi, Vino

Ngullie, Oren

Ngullie, Oren

Ozukum, Joshua Ben

Ozukum, Joshua Ben

Kumar, Sumit

Kumar, Sumit

Tewatiya, Karan

Tewatiya, Karan

Kense, Khrievitso Atuo U

Kense, Khrievitso Atuo U

Jonathan, Rongsen

Jonathan, Rongsen

Chishi, Nagaho

Chishi, Nagaho

Sangtam, Hopongkyu Chopise

Sangtam, Hopongkyu Chopise

Rupero, Sedezhalie

Rupero, Sedezhalie