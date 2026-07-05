Odirile Modimokoane
bowler
|Full name:
|Odirile Modimokoane
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|3
|6
|Innings
|7
|2
|6
|Overs
|94.5
|16.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|15
|0
|0
|Runs
|311
|69
|113
|Wickets
|12
|1
|5
|Avg
|25.91
|69
|22.6
|SR
|47.41
|96
|19.2
|Eco
|3.27
|4.31
|7.06
|BB
|6
|1
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|3
|6
|Innings
|5
|3
|0
|Not outs
|2
|2
|0
|Runs
|72
|20
|0
|Balls Faced
|159
|43
|0
|Avg
|24
|20
|0
|SR
|45.28
|46.51
|0
|Fours
|10
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|25
|20
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0