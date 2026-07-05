Odirile Modimokoane

Odirile Modimokoane

bowler

Full name:Odirile Modimokoane
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2024 Teams

Dolphins

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches436
Innings726
Overs94.516.016.0
Balls---
Maidens1500
Runs31169113
Wickets1215
Avg25.916922.6
SR47.419619.2
Eco3.274.317.06
BB612
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches436
Innings530
Not outs220
Runs72200
Balls Faced159430
Avg24200
SR45.2846.510
Fours1010
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest25200
Hundreds000

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