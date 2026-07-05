Oliver Sale

Oliver Sale

bowler

Full name:Oliver Sale
Nationality:England

Teams

2023 Teams

Northamptonshire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches310
Innings310
Overs24.032.4
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs182341
Wickets313
Avg60.6626.23
SR4815.07
Eco7.5810.43
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches310
Innings15
Not outs03
Runs1320
Balls Faced1019
Avg1310
SR130105.26
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest1314
Hundreds00

Another Players

Shaw, Prithvi

Shaw, Prithvi

Vasconcelos, Ricardo

Vasconcelos, Ricardo

Lynn, Chris

Lynn, Chris

Sanderson, Ben

Sanderson, Ben

Berg, Gareth

Berg, Gareth

Gowler, George

Gowler, George

Weldon, George

Weldon, George

Azad, Hasan

Azad, Hasan

Keogh, Rob

Keogh, Rob

White, Curtley-Jack

White, Curtley-Jack