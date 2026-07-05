Oliver Sale
bowler
|Full name:
|Oliver Sale
|Nationality:
|England
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|10
|Innings
|3
|10
|Overs
|24.0
|32.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|182
|341
|Wickets
|3
|13
|Avg
|60.66
|26.23
|SR
|48
|15.07
|Eco
|7.58
|10.43
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|10
|Innings
|1
|5
|Not outs
|0
|3
|Runs
|13
|20
|Balls Faced
|10
|19
|Avg
|13
|10
|SR
|130
|105.26
|Fours
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|13
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0