Owais Ahmed Rehmani

Owais Ahmed Rehmani

bowler

Full name:Owais Ahmed Rehmani
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList a
Matches1
Innings1
Overs7.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs32
Wickets1
Avg32
SR42
Eco4.57
BB1
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueList a
Matches1
Innings1
Not outs0
Runs0
Balls Faced4
Avg0
SR0
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest0
Hundreds0

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