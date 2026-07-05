Owais Ahmed Rehmani
bowler
|Full name:
|Owais Ahmed Rehmani
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Overs
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|32
|Wickets
|1
|Avg
|32
|SR
|42
|Eco
|4.57
|BB
|1
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|0
|Balls Faced
|4
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|0
|Hundreds
|0