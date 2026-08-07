Paras Dogra

Paras Dogra

batsman

Full name:Paras Dogra
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Jammu And Kashmir

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches12811295
Innings3451
Overs144.46.10.1
Balls---
Maidens2800
Runs407371
Wickets500
Avg81.400
SR173.600
Eco2.8166
BB100
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches12811295
Innings20310191
Not outs232216
Runs933334172095
Balls Faced1624344871809
Avg51.8543.2527.93
SR57.4576.15115.81
Fours1100276141
Fifties322011
Sixies1268186
Highest25313693
Hundreds3160

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