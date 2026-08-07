Paras Dogra
batsman
|Full name:
|Paras Dogra
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|128
|112
|95
|Innings
|34
|5
|1
|Overs
|144.4
|6.1
|0.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|28
|0
|0
|Runs
|407
|37
|1
|Wickets
|5
|0
|0
|Avg
|81.4
|0
|0
|SR
|173.6
|0
|0
|Eco
|2.81
|6
|6
|BB
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|128
|112
|95
|Innings
|203
|101
|91
|Not outs
|23
|22
|16
|Runs
|9333
|3417
|2095
|Balls Faced
|16243
|4487
|1809
|Avg
|51.85
|43.25
|27.93
|SR
|57.45
|76.15
|115.81
|Fours
|1100
|276
|141
|Fifties
|32
|20
|11
|Sixies
|126
|81
|86
|Highest
|253
|136
|93
|Hundreds
|31
|6
|0