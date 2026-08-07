Patkuri Nitish Reddy

Patkuri Nitish Reddy

all rounder

Full name:Patkuri Nitish Reddy
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Hyderabad

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches12
Innings10
Overs1.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs20
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco20
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches12
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs123
Balls Faced3411
Avg61.5
SR35.2927.27
Fours20
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest102
Hundreds00

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