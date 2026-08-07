Patkuri Nitish Reddy
all rounder
|Full name:
|Patkuri Nitish Reddy
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|2
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|2
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|12
|3
|Balls Faced
|34
|11
|Avg
|6
|1.5
|SR
|35.29
|27.27
|Fours
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0