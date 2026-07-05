International career

Patrick Kruger was born on February 3, 1995. He is a South African cricketer who plays as an all-rounder. He was part of the Griqualand West squad in the 2015 Africa T20 Cup. Since then, he has played in domestic and T20 leagues, showing strong skills in both batting and bowling.

He is a right-arm medium-fast bowler. His accuracy and ability to swing the ball in both directions help him trouble batsmen. He keeps a steady line and length, which helps control the run rate. His skills work well in T20 matches, where he can break partnerships and take key wickets. In the final overs, he bowls yorkers and slower deliveries with precision.

Kruger also bats aggressively in the middle order. He adapts to different situations and can score quick runs under pressure. His game awareness and understanding of field placements help him perform well.

His height is 6 feet (183 cm). This allows him to generate extra bounce with his bowling. He has a strong and athletic build, which supports his performance on the field. His fitness helps him bowl long spells, move quickly in the field, and play powerful shots when batting.

Patrick Kruger played for the South African national T20 cricket team in 2024. His first match was on May 26, and his last game was on November 8.

May 26, 2024 – Debut match against West Indies in Kingston.

November 8, 2024 – Last match against India at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban.

Kruger took part in 7 T20 matches. He scored 72 runs with an average of 18. He hit 6 fours and 3 sixes. In his last game against India, he scored 1 run from 2 balls.

Leagues Participation

Patrick Kruger played in different domestic and T20 leagues. He took part in the Mzansi Super League and SA20. He competed against strong teams and experienced players. These tournaments helped him grow as an all-rounder.

SA20

Patrick Kruger played for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20. His debut season was 2023/24, and he helped the team win the title. He scored 62 runs in five innings and took four wickets. His best performance was 26 off 7 balls against Paarl Royals, securing an important victory. He also took 3/8 against Joburg Super Kings.

In 2024/25, he played one match but had few opportunities. Kruger said SA20 helped him grow as a cricketer. Playing with experienced players gave him confidence and helped him see his strengths and weaknesses.

Year Team Notes 2023/24 Sunrisers Eastern Cape Played 10 matches, won the title, key performances 2024/25 Sunrisers Eastern Cape Played 1 match, limited chances

Mzansi Super League

Patrick Kruger joined Paarl Rocks for the 2018 Mzansi Super League. This was the first edition of the tournament.

Year Team Notes 2018 Paarl Rocks Played in the inaugural season

Domestic career

Patrick Kruger started his domestic career in 2013, debuting in first-class cricket for Griqualand West. He played his first List A match in November 2014 and his first T20 in March 2013. Over the years, he has represented several teams, including Griqualand West, Knights, and Free State.

In 2017, Kruger won the Africa T20 Cup Player of the Tournament award. In 2018, he scored his first List A century while playing for the Knights. He was also the highest run-scorer for Northern Cape in the 2018 Africa T20 Cup. In 2023, he joined the Warriors after playing for the Knights. In 2024, he helped the Warriors win a match against Gbets Rocks in the CSA T20 Challenge. Kruger also impressed in a match with the Proteas against the West Indies in September 2024.

Kruger has shown skill with both bat and ball for various teams like Jo'burg Giants, Northern Cape, and Free State.

Records and achievements

Patrick Kruger has achieved several milestones throughout his cricket career. Here are some of his key records:

May 2017: Named Africa T20 Cup Player of the Tournament at Cricket South Africa’s annual awards.

August 2023: Awarded Player of the Match after Derriaga team won the National Cup final against Cliftonville Academy.

October 2023: Scored his second List A century (135) against the Northern Titans in the One-Day Cup.

2016: Scored 200 runs in five innings with an average of 170 in the Africa T20 Cup. This helped Northern Cape reach the finals.

2023: Scored 135 (90 balls) against the Lions and 109 (106 balls) against Northern Titans in the One-Day Cup.

2024: Played for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20, scoring 62 runs in five innings and taking four wickets.

November 2024: Scored 1 run off 2 balls in a T20 match against India.

Personal life

Patrick Kruger keeps his personal life private, focusing on his cricket career. While there isn't much information about his family or relationships, he remains dedicated to his profession. Details about his personal life may come to light as his career progresses, particularly if he advances in international cricket.

Finance

As of 2024, Patrick Kruger's net worth is estimated at $1 million.

Family

Kruger has not shared details about his wife or partner. He maintains privacy in his personal matters and keeps his focus on his cricketing responsibilities.

Fans

Kruger has 2.5k followers on Instagram.