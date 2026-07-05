Patrick Marlon Harty
bowler
|Full name:
|Patrick Marlon Harty
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|14
|1
|Innings
|25
|1
|Overs
|405.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|72
|1
|Runs
|1126
|28
|Wickets
|41
|1
|Avg
|27.46
|28
|SR
|59.26
|42
|Eco
|2.78
|4
|BB
|7
|1
|4w
|2
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|14
|1
|Innings
|23
|0
|Not outs
|12
|0
|Runs
|30
|0
|Balls Faced
|201
|0
|Avg
|2.72
|0
|SR
|14.92
|0
|Fours
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0