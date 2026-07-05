Patrick Marlon Harty

Patrick Marlon Harty

bowler

Full name:Patrick Marlon Harty
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Jamaica Scorpions

Surrey Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches141
Innings251
Overs405.07.0
Balls--
Maidens721
Runs112628
Wickets411
Avg27.4628
SR59.2642
Eco2.784
BB71
4w20
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches141
Innings230
Not outs120
Runs300
Balls Faced2010
Avg2.720
SR14.920
Fours20
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest80
Hundreds00

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