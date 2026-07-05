Paul Anthony Chin

Paul Anthony Chin

wicket keeper

Full name:Paul Anthony Chin
Nationality:Cayman Islands
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2025 Teams

Cayman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings33
Not outs00
Runs3838
Balls Faced5252
Avg12.6612.66
SR73.0773.07
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2727
Hundreds00

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