Paul Anthony Chin
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Paul Anthony Chin
|Nationality:
|Cayman Islands
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|38
|38
|Balls Faced
|52
|52
|Avg
|12.66
|12.66
|SR
|73.07
|73.07
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|27
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0