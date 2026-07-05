Paul Okerio Manning

Paul Okerio Manning

batsman

Full name:Paul Okerio Manning
Nationality:Cayman Islands

Teams

2025 Teams

Cayman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings88
Overs15.015.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs110110
Wickets44
Avg27.527.5
SR22.522.5
Eco7.337.33
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings1212
Not outs11
Runs131131
Balls Faced187187
Avg11.911.9
SR70.0570.05
Fours1010
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest3131
Hundreds00

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