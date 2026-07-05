Paul Okerio Manning
batsman
|Full name:
|Paul Okerio Manning
|Nationality:
|Cayman Islands
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|15.0
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|110
|110
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|27.5
|27.5
|SR
|22.5
|22.5
|Eco
|7.33
|7.33
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|12
|12
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|131
|131
|Balls Faced
|187
|187
|Avg
|11.9
|11.9
|SR
|70.05
|70.05
|Fours
|10
|10
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|31
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0