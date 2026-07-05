Peter Francis Younghusband
bowler
|Full name:
|Peter Francis Younghusband
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|46
|35
|Innings
|25
|43
|34
|Overs
|256.0
|338.0
|100.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|48
|7
|2
|Runs
|902
|1815
|698
|Wickets
|25
|41
|27
|Avg
|36.08
|44.26
|25.85
|SR
|61.44
|49.46
|22.33
|Eco
|3.52
|5.36
|6.94
|BB
|7
|3
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|46
|35
|Innings
|27
|36
|15
|Not outs
|6
|13
|9
|Runs
|601
|393
|79
|Balls Faced
|1656
|544
|70
|Avg
|28.61
|17.08
|13.16
|SR
|36.29
|72.24
|112.85
|Fours
|74
|28
|6
|Fifties
|2
|1
|0
|Sixies
|3
|4
|1
|Highest
|97
|52
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0