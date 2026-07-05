Peter Francis Younghusband

Peter Francis Younghusband

bowler

Full name:Peter Francis Younghusband
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Wellington Firebirds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches174635
Innings254334
Overs256.0338.0100.3
Balls---
Maidens4872
Runs9021815698
Wickets254127
Avg36.0844.2625.85
SR61.4449.4622.33
Eco3.525.366.94
BB733
4w100
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches174635
Innings273615
Not outs6139
Runs60139379
Balls Faced165654470
Avg28.6117.0813.16
SR36.2972.24112.85
Fours74286
Fifties210
Sixies341
Highest975221
Hundreds000

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