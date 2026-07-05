Pinak Ghosh
batsman
|Full name:
|Pinak Ghosh
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|45
|5
|Innings
|2
|0
|0
|Overs
|1.2
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|14
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|10.5
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|45
|5
|Innings
|63
|45
|5
|Not outs
|3
|0
|2
|Runs
|2045
|1089
|74
|Balls Faced
|4238
|1642
|79
|Avg
|34.08
|24.2
|24.66
|SR
|48.25
|66.32
|93.67
|Fours
|233
|119
|7
|Fifties
|13
|7
|1
|Sixies
|21
|9
|1
|Highest
|121
|79
|51
|Hundreds
|4
|0
|0