Pinak Ghosh

Pinak Ghosh

batsman

Full name:Pinak Ghosh
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Dhaka Leopards

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches35455
Innings200
Overs1.200
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs1400
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco10.500
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches35455
Innings63455
Not outs302
Runs2045108974
Balls Faced4238164279
Avg34.0824.224.66
SR48.2566.3293.67
Fours2331197
Fifties1371
Sixies2191
Highest1217951
Hundreds400

Another Players

Jasimuddin

Jasimuddin

Gem, Zakirul Ahmed

Gem, Zakirul Ahmed

Khan, Moin

Khan, Moin

Hossain, Delwar

Hossain, Delwar

Shorey, Dhruv

Shorey, Dhruv

Butt, Ali Imran

Butt, Ali Imran

Johsy, Mehrab Hossain

Johsy, Mehrab Hossain

Hasan, Raqibul

Hasan, Raqibul

Jashimuddin, Mohammad

Jashimuddin, Mohammad

Siddique, Junaid

Siddique, Junaid