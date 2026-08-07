Pranshu Vijayran

Pranshu Vijayran

all rounder

Full name:Pranshu Vijayran
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Delhi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6621
Innings8519
Overs149.033.053.0
Balls---
Maidens3201
Runs457155425
Wickets13212
Avg35.1577.535.41
SR68.769926.5
Eco3.064.698.01
BB623
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6621
Innings8510
Not outs025
Runs1198151
Balls Faced1878242
Avg14.872710.2
SR63.6398.78121.42
Fours15103
Fifties100
Sixies323
Highest584834
Hundreds000

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