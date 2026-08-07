Pranshu Vijayran
all rounder
|Full name:
|Pranshu Vijayran
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|21
|Innings
|8
|5
|19
|Overs
|149.0
|33.0
|53.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|32
|0
|1
|Runs
|457
|155
|425
|Wickets
|13
|2
|12
|Avg
|35.15
|77.5
|35.41
|SR
|68.76
|99
|26.5
|Eco
|3.06
|4.69
|8.01
|BB
|6
|2
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|21
|Innings
|8
|5
|10
|Not outs
|0
|2
|5
|Runs
|119
|81
|51
|Balls Faced
|187
|82
|42
|Avg
|14.87
|27
|10.2
|SR
|63.63
|98.78
|121.42
|Fours
|15
|10
|3
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|2
|3
|Highest
|58
|48
|34
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0