Shardul Narendra Thakur

Shardul Narendra Thakur

all rounder

Full name:Shardul Narendra Thakur
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium
Date of Birth:October 16, 1991
Zodiac Sign:Libra
Height:173 cm
Hometown:Palghar, Maharashtra, India
Jersey Number:54
Batting Style:Right hand Bat
Bowling Style:Right Arm Medium
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Eagle Thane Strikers

India

Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai

Mumbai Indians

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches10442575106150
Innings184324133105146
Overs222.3306.284.22171.3791.0500.3
Balls------
Maidens34100451313
Runs7791912772691245604387
Wickets306333245165169
Avg25.9630.3423.3928.2127.6325.95
SR44.529.1715.3353.1728.7617.76
Eco3.56.249.153.185.768.76
BB844944
4w1311192
5w1001300
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches10442575106150
Innings162561036255
Not outs16371618
Runs305329691592814416
Balls Faced481313382513741319
Avg20.3317.312316.5817.6911.24
SR63.4105.11181.5763.35109.85130.4
Fours383152047232
Fifties4101031
Sixies994313117
Highest675022879268
Hundreds000000

Shardul Narendra Thakur Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

181

LSG

LSG

182

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium

LSG

LSG

164

GT

GT

165

ResultMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

222

RCB

RCB

240

ResultMumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

195

PBKS

PBKS

198

ResultGujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

100

MI

MI

199

ResultMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

104

CSK

CSK

207

ResultMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

243

SRH

SRH

249

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

160

MI

MI

159

ResultMumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

229

LSG

LSG

228

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

167

MI

MI

166

ResultPunjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

200

MI

MI

205

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

148

MI

MI

147

ResultMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

175

RR

RR

205

Mumbai Premier League

ResultNamo Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers

Namo Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers

Mumbai Premier League

Wankhede Stadium

NAM

NAM

189

EAG

EAG

194

ResultAakash Tigers Mws vs Eagle Thane Strikers

Aakash Tigers Mws vs Eagle Thane Strikers

Mumbai Premier League

Wankhede Stadium

AAK

AAK

172

EAG

EAG

171

ResultEagle Thane Strikers vs Arcs Andheri

Eagle Thane Strikers vs Arcs Andheri

Mumbai Premier League

Wankhede Stadium

EAG

EAG

129

ARC

ARC

130

ResultEagle Thane Strikers vs North Mumbai Panthers

Eagle Thane Strikers vs North Mumbai Panthers

Mumbai Premier League

Wankhede Stadium

EAG

EAG

113

NOR

NOR

177

ResultTriumph Knights MNE vs Eagle Thane Strikers

Triumph Knights MNE vs Eagle Thane Strikers

Mumbai Premier League

Wankhede Stadium

TRI

TRI

148

EAG

EAG

172

Shardul Thakur News

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You have a unique opportunity to learn more about the popular cricketer Shardul Thakur right now: all the results of his past matches, predictions for upcoming ones, and which tournaments he plans to participate in in the near future.

Shardul Thakurs Impact Player Role Goes Into Record Books

Shardul Thakurs Impact Player Role Goes Into Record Books

Shardul Thakur has created an unwanted record as an Impact Player. Mumbai Indians called up on him in the chase, as he was expected to bowl some overs. But he became the first Impact player which neither batted nor bowled in the innings.

Shardul Thakur04:53 PM, 24 April, 2026

Mumbai Indians Concussion Substitute Decision Triggers Debate

Shardul Thakur05:07 PM, 30 March, 2026

From Net Bowler to Match Winner! MI Star Completes Unreal Journey

Shardul Thakur03:08 PM, 18 March, 2026

Rohit Sharma Shares a Funny Moment with Shardul Thakur During Practice

Shardul Thakur04:56 PM, 14 November, 2025

IPL Retention Preview | Unpredictable Lucknow Super Giants’ temperament will be tested with big decisions to make

International career

Shardul Thakur was born on 16 October 1991 in Palghar, Maharashtra. He plays as a right-arm medium pace bowler and bats right-handed. He plays for Mumbai in domestic matches and has been part of several IPL teams.

He started playing for India in 2017 in an ODI match against Sri Lanka. Since then, he has played in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Thakur often breaks partnerships and takes important wickets. He is also known for scoring useful runs in the lower order.

Shardul was part of India’s squads that won the Asia Cup in 2018 and again in 2023. In both tournaments, he contributed with the ball and helped in tough moments. He also performed well in Test matches in Australia and England, where he took wickets and scored half-centuries when the team needed them.

2016

  • Selected for India's Test squad for the West Indies tour but did not play.

2017

  • August 31: Made ODI debut vs Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS).
  • Chose jersey number 10 (previously worn by Sachin Tendulkar), causing controversy on social media. Later switched to jersey number 54.
  • November 29: BCCI officially retired Sachin Tendulkar’s No. 10 jersey.

2018

  • February 21: Made T20I debut vs South Africa at Centurion.
  • March: Played in the Nidahas Trophy. Took 4/27 against Sri Lanka and won Man of the Match. Finished the tournament with 6 wickets in 5 matches at 29.33 average.
  • May: Named in India’s Test squad vs Afghanistan (did not play).
  • October 12: Made Test debut vs West Indies in Hyderabad. Bowled only 10 deliveries before leaving with a groin strain.

2020–21

  • January 2021: Played in the famous Gabba Test vs Australia. Scored 67 runs and took 7 wickets in the match, contributing to India’s win.

2021

  • August–September: Part of the Test squad for England tour.
    • September: Scored 57 off 36 balls (fastest Test fifty in England) in the Oval Test and 60 in the second innings.
    • Took 3 wickets in the match, dismissing Pope, Burns, and Root.
    • Ended the series with 117 runs at an average of 39, and 7 wickets at 22.
    • Praised in The Guardian for his all-round efforts.
  • October 13: Replaced Axar Patel in India’s main squad for the T20 World Cup. Played in two matches.

2022

  • January: Recorded his best Test bowling figures – 7/61 vs South Africa at the Wanderers, Johannesburg.
    • Added a useful 28 with the bat in the second innings. Match figures: 8/108.
  • February 20: Last T20I match vs West Indies at Eden Gardens.

2023

  • January: Took 6 wickets in the ODI series vs New Zealand.
    • In the 3rd ODI, scored 25 runs and took 3 wickets. Named Player of the Match.
  • October 19: Played his last ODI vs Bangladesh at Pune during the 2023 World Cup.
  • Part of India’s Asia Cup-winning squad in September.

2025

  • June 20–24: Played his final Test match vs England at Leeds.
  • In May 2025, reports confirmed that his Test career had officially ended.

Test Career Summary:

  • Debut: India vs West Indies, Hyderabad, Oct 12–14, 2018
  • Last Match: England vs India, Leeds, Jun 20–24, 2025

ODI Career Summary:

  • Debut: Sri Lanka vs India, Colombo (RPS), Aug 31, 2017
  • Last Match: India vs Bangladesh, Pune, Oct 19, 2023

T20I Career Summary:

  • Debut: South Africa vs India, Centurion, Feb 21, 2018
  • Last Match: India vs West Indies, Eden Gardens, Feb 20, 2022

Leagues Participation

Shardul Thakur has played in the Indian Premier League since 2015. He joined different teams over the years and had some strong performances. Even though he went unsold in 2025, he came back as a replacement player later that season.

Indian Premier League

Thakur first played for Kings XI Punjab in 2015. He took one wicket in his debut match against Delhi. In 2017, he joined Rising Pune Supergiants. The next year, he was signed by Chennai Super Kings and stayed there for four seasons. In 2021, he took 21 wickets for Chennai, the most by any bowler in the team that year.

In 2022, Delhi Capitals bought him. After playing one season, he was traded to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023. The deal was worth ₹10.75 crore. He played for KKR in 2023 and 2024. In the 2025 IPL auction, no team picked him. But in March, Lucknow Super Giants signed him as a replacement for injured Mohsin Khan. His deal was worth ₹2 crore.

Year

Team

Notes

2015

Kings XI Punjab

Debut match vs Delhi; took 1 wicket

2017

Rising Pune Supergiants

Played after KXIP release

2018–2021

Chennai Super Kings

In 2021, took 21 wickets – most for CSK that season

2022

Delhi Capitals

Bought in auction; played full season

2023–2024

Kolkata Knight Riders

Traded from Delhi; deal worth ₹10.75 crore

2025

Lucknow Super Giants

Joined as Mohsin Khan's replacement for ₹2 crore

Domestic career

Shardul Thakur began his domestic journey with Mumbai and has remained a key part of the team for many years. Despite early doubts about his height (5 ft 9 in) and fitness, he worked hard and earned his place in the side.

He made his first-class debut in November 2012 against Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy. His initial performances were modest, with just four wickets in his first four matches. But in the following seasons, he improved quickly. In 2013–14, he took 27 wickets in six matches. Then in 2014–15, he became one of the main bowlers for Mumbai, claiming 48 wickets in ten games. His performances included five five-wicket hauls. He also played a major role in Mumbai’s 41st Ranji Trophy win in 2015–16, taking eight wickets in the final against Saurashtra.

Thakur made his List A debut in February 2014 during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and played his first domestic T20 match in March 2015. Over the years, he featured regularly in all formats for Mumbai.

In the 2024–25 Ranji season, he had one of his best all-round performances. In nine matches, he picked up 35 wickets and scored 505 runs, including a century and four fifties, helping Mumbai reach the semifinals.

Records and achievements

Shardul Thakur has had a career filled with strong performances in both domestic and international cricket.

  • 2013–14: Took 27 wickets in the Ranji Trophy at an average of 26.25, showing promise as a leading bowler for Mumbai.
  • 2014–15: Finished the Ranji season with 48 wickets at an average of 20.81, including five five-wicket hauls.
  • 2015–16: Took 8 wickets in the Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra, helping Mumbai win its 41st Ranji title.
  • 2018:
    • Won the Man of the Match award against Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy, with bowling figures of 4/27.
    • Part of the Indian team that won the Asia Cup 2018.
    • IPL champion with Chennai Super Kings.
  • 2021:
    • Took 21 wickets for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, the highest for his team that season.
    • Won IPL again with Chennai Super Kings.
  • 2021 (Gabba Test): Scored 67 runs in the first innings and took 7 wickets in the match vs Australia, helping India win at the Gabba.
  • 2022:
    • Took 7/61 against South Africa in the Johannesburg Test — the best figures by an Indian bowler against South Africa in Tests.
    • Finished the match with 8/108, also scored 28 important runs in the second innings.
  • 2023:
    • Took 6 wickets in the ODI series vs New Zealand.
    • Named Player of the Match in the 3rd ODI after scoring 25 runs and taking 3 wickets.
    • Part of the Indian squad that won the Asia Cup 2023.

Personal life

Shardul Thakur’s life off the field has drawn attention just like his performances. He faced criticism early in his career, but over time, earned respect and support from many fans.

Family

In November 2021, Shardul got engaged to Mittali Parulkar. They got married on February 27, 2023. The couple does not have children yet.

Finance

As of 2024, Thakur’s estimated wealth is around ₹50 crore (around $6 million). He earns from international and domestic cricket, IPL contracts, and brand deals.

Cars and House

Shardul lives in a luxury house in Palghar, Maharashtra. He owns several cars, including a Mercedes SUV and a Mahindra Thar.

Scandals

Thakur became the second Indian player to wear the number 10 jersey, after Sachin Tendulkar. This caused a wave of online comments, and he later switched to number 54.

In his early days, people doubted him because he was 5 ft 9 in tall and weighed 83 kg, which they thought didn’t suit a fast bowler.

There was also an incident during his time with the national team when coach R Sridhar said Thakur did not pass on the coach’s message correctly and instead told teammates what they wanted to hear.

Fan Base

In 2022, some fans on social media questioned his place in the team. Still, many others support him. On Instagram, he has more than 2.3 million followers.

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