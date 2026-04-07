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International career

Shardul Thakur was born on 16 October 1991 in Palghar, Maharashtra. He plays as a right-arm medium pace bowler and bats right-handed. He plays for Mumbai in domestic matches and has been part of several IPL teams.

He started playing for India in 2017 in an ODI match against Sri Lanka. Since then, he has played in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Thakur often breaks partnerships and takes important wickets. He is also known for scoring useful runs in the lower order.

Shardul was part of India’s squads that won the Asia Cup in 2018 and again in 2023. In both tournaments, he contributed with the ball and helped in tough moments. He also performed well in Test matches in Australia and England, where he took wickets and scored half-centuries when the team needed them.

2016

Selected for India's Test squad for the West Indies tour but did not play.

2017

August 31: Made ODI debut vs Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS).

Chose jersey number 10 (previously worn by Sachin Tendulkar), causing controversy on social media. Later switched to jersey number 54.

November 29: BCCI officially retired Sachin Tendulkar’s No. 10 jersey.

2018

February 21: Made T20I debut vs South Africa at Centurion.

March: Played in the Nidahas Trophy. Took 4/27 against Sri Lanka and won Man of the Match. Finished the tournament with 6 wickets in 5 matches at 29.33 average.

May: Named in India’s Test squad vs Afghanistan (did not play).

October 12: Made Test debut vs West Indies in Hyderabad. Bowled only 10 deliveries before leaving with a groin strain.

2020–21

January 2021: Played in the famous Gabba Test vs Australia. Scored 67 runs and took 7 wickets in the match, contributing to India’s win.

2021

August–September: Part of the Test squad for England tour.

September: Scored 57 off 36 balls (fastest Test fifty in England) in the Oval Test and 60 in the second innings.



Took 3 wickets in the match, dismissing Pope, Burns, and Root.



Ended the series with 117 runs at an average of 39, and 7 wickets at 22.



Praised in The Guardian for his all-round efforts.

October 13: Replaced Axar Patel in India’s main squad for the T20 World Cup. Played in two matches.

2022

January: Recorded his best Test bowling figures – 7/61 vs South Africa at the Wanderers, Johannesburg.

Added a useful 28 with the bat in the second innings. Match figures: 8/108.

February 20: Last T20I match vs West Indies at Eden Gardens.

2023

January: Took 6 wickets in the ODI series vs New Zealand.

In the 3rd ODI, scored 25 runs and took 3 wickets. Named Player of the Match.

October 19: Played his last ODI vs Bangladesh at Pune during the 2023 World Cup.

Part of India’s Asia Cup-winning squad in September.

2025

June 20–24: Played his final Test match vs England at Leeds.

In May 2025, reports confirmed that his Test career had officially ended.

Test Career Summary:

Debut: India vs West Indies, Hyderabad, Oct 12–14, 2018

Last Match: England vs India, Leeds, Jun 20–24, 2025

ODI Career Summary:

Debut: Sri Lanka vs India, Colombo (RPS), Aug 31, 2017

Last Match: India vs Bangladesh, Pune, Oct 19, 2023

T20I Career Summary:

Debut: South Africa vs India, Centurion, Feb 21, 2018

Last Match: India vs West Indies, Eden Gardens, Feb 20, 2022

Leagues Participation

Shardul Thakur has played in the Indian Premier League since 2015. He joined different teams over the years and had some strong performances. Even though he went unsold in 2025, he came back as a replacement player later that season.

Indian Premier League

Thakur first played for Kings XI Punjab in 2015. He took one wicket in his debut match against Delhi. In 2017, he joined Rising Pune Supergiants. The next year, he was signed by Chennai Super Kings and stayed there for four seasons. In 2021, he took 21 wickets for Chennai, the most by any bowler in the team that year.

In 2022, Delhi Capitals bought him. After playing one season, he was traded to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023. The deal was worth ₹10.75 crore. He played for KKR in 2023 and 2024. In the 2025 IPL auction, no team picked him. But in March, Lucknow Super Giants signed him as a replacement for injured Mohsin Khan. His deal was worth ₹2 crore.

Year Team Notes 2015 Kings XI Punjab Debut match vs Delhi; took 1 wicket 2017 Rising Pune Supergiants Played after KXIP release 2018–2021 Chennai Super Kings In 2021, took 21 wickets – most for CSK that season 2022 Delhi Capitals Bought in auction; played full season 2023–2024 Kolkata Knight Riders Traded from Delhi; deal worth ₹10.75 crore 2025 Lucknow Super Giants Joined as Mohsin Khan's replacement for ₹2 crore

Domestic career

Shardul Thakur began his domestic journey with Mumbai and has remained a key part of the team for many years. Despite early doubts about his height (5 ft 9 in) and fitness, he worked hard and earned his place in the side.

He made his first-class debut in November 2012 against Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy. His initial performances were modest, with just four wickets in his first four matches. But in the following seasons, he improved quickly. In 2013–14, he took 27 wickets in six matches. Then in 2014–15, he became one of the main bowlers for Mumbai, claiming 48 wickets in ten games. His performances included five five-wicket hauls. He also played a major role in Mumbai’s 41st Ranji Trophy win in 2015–16, taking eight wickets in the final against Saurashtra.

Thakur made his List A debut in February 2014 during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and played his first domestic T20 match in March 2015. Over the years, he featured regularly in all formats for Mumbai.

In the 2024–25 Ranji season, he had one of his best all-round performances. In nine matches, he picked up 35 wickets and scored 505 runs, including a century and four fifties, helping Mumbai reach the semifinals.

Records and achievements

Shardul Thakur has had a career filled with strong performances in both domestic and international cricket.

2013–14: Took 27 wickets in the Ranji Trophy at an average of 26.25, showing promise as a leading bowler for Mumbai.

2014–15: Finished the Ranji season with 48 wickets at an average of 20.81, including five five-wicket hauls.

2015–16: Took 8 wickets in the Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra, helping Mumbai win its 41st Ranji title.

2018:

Won the Man of the Match award against Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy, with bowling figures of 4/27.



Part of the Indian team that won the Asia Cup 2018.



IPL champion with Chennai Super Kings.

2021:

Took 21 wickets for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, the highest for his team that season.



Won IPL again with Chennai Super Kings.

2021 (Gabba Test): Scored 67 runs in the first innings and took 7 wickets in the match vs Australia, helping India win at the Gabba.

2022:

Took 7/61 against South Africa in the Johannesburg Test — the best figures by an Indian bowler against South Africa in Tests.



Finished the match with 8/108, also scored 28 important runs in the second innings.

2023:

Took 6 wickets in the ODI series vs New Zealand.



Named Player of the Match in the 3rd ODI after scoring 25 runs and taking 3 wickets.



Part of the Indian squad that won the Asia Cup 2023.

Personal life

Shardul Thakur’s life off the field has drawn attention just like his performances. He faced criticism early in his career, but over time, earned respect and support from many fans.

Family

In November 2021, Shardul got engaged to Mittali Parulkar. They got married on February 27, 2023. The couple does not have children yet.

Finance

As of 2024, Thakur’s estimated wealth is around ₹50 crore (around $6 million). He earns from international and domestic cricket, IPL contracts, and brand deals.

Cars and House

Shardul lives in a luxury house in Palghar, Maharashtra. He owns several cars, including a Mercedes SUV and a Mahindra Thar.

Scandals

Thakur became the second Indian player to wear the number 10 jersey, after Sachin Tendulkar. This caused a wave of online comments, and he later switched to number 54.

In his early days, people doubted him because he was 5 ft 9 in tall and weighed 83 kg, which they thought didn’t suit a fast bowler.

There was also an incident during his time with the national team when coach R Sridhar said Thakur did not pass on the coach’s message correctly and instead told teammates what they wanted to hear.

Fan Base

In 2022, some fans on social media questioned his place in the team. Still, many others support him. On Instagram, he has more than 2.3 million followers.