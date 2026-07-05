Prasheen Daniel Param

Prasheen Daniel Param

batsman

Full name:Prasheen Daniel Param
Nationality:Singapore
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Singapore

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList a
Matches11
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiList a
Matches11
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs1010
Balls Faced2525
Avg1010
SR4040
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1010
Hundreds00

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