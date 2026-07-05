Pratham Hingorani

Pratham Hingorani

all rounder

Full name:Pratham Hingorani
Nationality:Romania

Teams

2024 Teams

Romania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings22
Overs2.32.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2323
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco9.29.2
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs11
Balls Faced33
Avg11
SR33.3333.33
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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