International career

Pratik Athavale started playing international cricket for Oman in October 2023. His first T20 International match was against Malaysia on 30 October 2023. He plays as a right-handed batsman and also keeps wickets.

2023

T20I Debut: Pratik Athavale played his first T20I for Oman against Malaysia in Kirtipur on October 30, 2023.

Important Achievement: Pratik quickly became an important player for Oman. He helped Oman in the Asia Qualifier for the T20 World Cup 2024, playing a key role in the team's success.

2024

T20I Matches: Debut Match: Oman vs Malaysia, Kirtipur on October 30, 2023. Last Match: Nepal vs Oman, King City on October 2, 2024. Key Performance: In March 2024, Pratik played a major role in Oman's 10-wicket win against Bahrain, scoring an unbeaten 50 to help Oman qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

ODI Debut: Pratik Athavale played his first ODI for Oman against Scotland in Dundee on July 16, 2024. Last ODI of the Year: Canada vs Oman, King City, on September 26, 2024. ODI Career Stats (2024): Pratik has played 7 ODI matches, scored 103 runs, with an average of 15. He has hit 14 fours and no sixes. In September 2024, he scored 7 runs off 18 balls against Canada.

ACC Men’s Premier T20I Cup (April 2024): Role: Pratik played as wicketkeeper, and Oman reached the semi-finals. Final Performance: He opened the innings in the final against Nepal, and Oman won the competition.

World Cup Debut (2024): Tournament: Pratik made his World Cup debut at the 2024 Cricket World Cup in the United States and West Indies. Notable Match: He played in Oman's second match against Australia.

Asia Qualifier (2024): Partnership with Kashyap Prajapati: Pratik and Kashyap formed a strong opening partnership during the Asia Qualifier for the T20 World Cup 2024. Their efforts helped Oman qualify for the World Cup, including a super-over win against Nepal.

World Cup 2024 (T20): Performance Against Scotland: In the T20 World Cup, Pratik scored 54 runs off 40 balls in a match against Scotland, helping Oman reach 150/7. Match Review: After Oman lost to Scotland, Pratik said that Oman couldn't form good partnerships and lost wickets quickly, which led to the defeat. He praised Scotland’s openers and mentioned missed chances in the field.



2025

ODI Career Stats: Pratik has played 7 ODI matches, scored 103 runs, and has an average of 15.

T20I Career Stats: Pratik has played 21 T20I matches, scored 364 runs with an average of 22.75. He has hit 39 fours and 13 sixes.

Recent Performance: In October 2024, Pratik scored 12 runs off 11 balls against Nepal in a T20 match in King City, Canada.

Pratik Athavale continues to grow in his international career, playing an important role in both ODIs and T20s for Oman.

Leagues Participation

Pratik Athavale has not played in any professional cricket leagues.

Records and achievements

Pratik Athavale took part in important matches for Oman. He played in different formats and helped the team in key moments. His main records are listed below by year.

2023

Played first T20 International match for Oman against Malaysia on October 30.

2024

Played as wicketkeeper during the ACC Men’s Premier T20I Cup in April. Oman reached the semi-finals.

Opened the batting in the final against Nepal. Oman won the tournament.

Got selected for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.

Scored 54 runs from 40 balls against Scotland in a group match at the World Cup.

Played 7 ODI matches and scored 103 runs. Average was 15. Hit 14 fours.

Took part in 21 T20I matches and scored 364 runs. Average was 22.75. Hit 39 fours and 13 sixes.

Personal life

Pratik Athavale is a cricketer who keeps his personal life private. While he is known for his cricket career, he does not share much about his life outside the game. He was born on April 20, 1997, in Nasik district, Maharashtra, India.

Family

Pratik Athavale does not talk about his family in public. There are no details about his wife or children, and he prefers to keep his private life away from the media. Like many players, he values his privacy.

Finance

As of February 2025, Pratik Athavale’s net worth is between $100,000 and $1 million. His wealth comes from his cricket career and other related activities.

Scandals

After Oman’s loss to Scotland in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Pratik Athavale spoke about the team’s performance. He said that the team could not build good partnerships, which led to their defeat. His comments were noticed after the match as he explained that the team lost too many wickets quickly.

Fans

Pratik Athavale has a small but loyal group of fans. His Instagram account has around 2,200 followers. Although not a large following, it shows that he has a dedicated group of supporters who follow his cricket journey.