International career

Prince Choudhary was born on September 29, 1999, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He is an Indian cricketer who plays domestically for Delhi. He bowls right-arm leg-spin and bats right-handed.

Prince Choudhary has not played in any international matches so far.

Leagues Participation

Prince Choudhary took part in the Indian Premier League. In 2024, Punjab bought him for their IPL team.

Indian Premier League

Prince Choudhary was bought by Punjab Kings for the 2024 Indian Premier League at his base price of INR 20 lakh. This was set to be his first IPL season, and the team expected him to earn between 30 and 35 lakh during the year. However, he did not get a chance to play in any IPL matches. Before the 2025 auction, Punjab Kings released him along with several other players.

Year Team Notes 2024 Punjab Kings Bought for INR 20 lakh; did not play any matches 2025 — Released before the auction

Domestic career

Prince Choudhary started playing cricket at age 12 on local grounds in Delhi. His first big break came in 2015 when he played for the Delhi U-14 team. He gained attention after taking 9 wickets in a DDCA league match, missing only one wicket due to a run out.

He showed strong performance in age-group cricket, especially at U-16 and U-19 levels. In one U-16 season, he took 32 wickets in 14 matches, including four times taking five wickets in a game. He continued playing for Delhi in U-23 and U-25 teams, which led to his selection by Punjab Kings for the 2024 Indian Premier League.

Prince made his first-class debut in 2024. He looks up to Rashid Khan and hopes to learn from him. His journey from local cricket to the IPL reflects his hard work and dedication.

Although included in Delhi’s squad for the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, Prince did not play at first. Instead, he joined the Punjab Kings camp in Mumbai, where he trained under captain Shikhar Dhawan. Later, he made his Ranji debut against Odisha, scoring one run and not taking any wickets.

Records and achievements

Prince Choudhary has shown strong performances in domestic cricket from an early age. His bowling skills, especially in youth tournaments, helped him rise through the ranks and earn a spot in the Indian Premier League.

In the North Zone Under-14 tournament, he took 5 wickets.

In one U-16 season, he took 32 wickets in 14 matches, including four times taking five wickets in a game.

In a DDCA league match, he dismissed nine batters.

In 2024, Punjab Kings selected him for the Indian T20 League.

Personal life

Prince Choudhary's journey has been shaped by support from his family and strong personal motivation. His dedication to cricket continues to drive his growth, both on and off the field.

Finance

By 2024, Prince’s net worth is expected to reach around Rs. 40-50 Lakhs, mainly from his contracts with Punjab Kings. Future earnings from the IPL could increase this amount significantly.

Family

Prince’s uncle, a cricket fan, noticed his talent early and enrolled him in coaching, which changed his path. He looks up to legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble as a source of inspiration.

Scandals

Prince faced a tough moment when he almost stopped bowling because of his unusual style. His mentor and uncle encouraged him during that time, helping him continue and grow in his career.

Fans

Prince has around 6,000 followers on Instagram.