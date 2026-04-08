Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada

bowler

Full name:Kagiso Rabada
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast
Date of Birth (Age):May 25, 1995 (30)
Zodiac Sign:Gemini
Height:185 cm
Hometown:Johannesburg, South Africa
Jersey Number:25
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Gujarat Titans

Lions

Mi Cape Town

South Africa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches60925680110178
Innings1089056145107176
Overs1852.5789.0201.12510.5940.2654.1
Balls------
Maidens369531536596
Runs625739971733817348445271
Wickets28014458355165230
Avg22.3427.7529.8723.0229.3522.91
SR39.732.8720.8142.4334.1917.06
Eco3.375.068.613.255.158.05
BB13631464
4w14601787
5w13201620
10w400500

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches60925680110178
Innings9338211154870
Not outs171714202033
Runs8973351471121384418
Balls Faced18274051342245477396
Avg11.815.952111.813.7111.29
SR49.0982.71109.749.9380.5105.55
Fours11526121463237
Fifties000000
Sixies169520913
Highest473122483144
Hundreds000000

Kagiso Rabada Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

209

GT

GT

210

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium

LSG

LSG

164

GT

GT

165

ResultGujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

181

KKR

KKR

180

ResultGujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

100

MI

MI

199

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

206

GT

GT

205

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

158

GT

GT

162

ResultGujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

158

RCB

RCB

155

ResultGujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

167

PBKS

PBKS

163

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

152

GT

GT

229

ResultGujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

168

SRH

SRH

86

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

247

GT

GT

218

ResultGujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

229

CSK

CSK

140

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

254

GT

GT

162

ResultGujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

219

RR

RR

214

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB

RCB

161

GT

GT

155

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

Kagiso Rabada News

View all

If you want to know right now what is the life of cricketer Kagiso Rabada, then you can find out all the latest news about him: how he is training, what kind of results he is showing on the field and which teams he is playing against.

Twitter Reacts as Gujarat Titans Continue Dream Run With Fifth Straight Victory

Twitter Reacts as Gujarat Titans Continue Dream Run With Fifth Straight Victory

Gujarat Titans have now almost qualified for the playoffs. With its fifth consecutive win this season, the team was able to defeat the aggressive SRH with a huge margin. Even with two games remaining, GT has almost reached the playoffs as they now eye Qualifier 1 spot.

Kagiso Rabada07:42 PM, 24 April, 2026

AI Simulation, CSK vs GT | Noor Ahmad’s spin brilliance seals low-scoring win for Chennai

Kagiso Rabada05:05 PM, 22 April, 2026

Kagiso Rabada Caught Smoking on Camera Sparks Debate

Kagiso Rabada05:00 PM, 11 February, 2026

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Rabada redeems himself with acrobatic runout to extend game into Super Over

Kagiso Rabada10:01 PM, 04 February, 2026

T20 World Cup Preview | Well-rounded South Africa primed to go one step better and create history

International career

Kagiso Rabada has played for South Africa in all formats since 2014. His pace and accuracy have helped his team in many matches. Over the years, he has set records and gained recognition as one of the best fast bowlers.

2014

  • Debuted in T20 International cricket against Australia on November 5.
  • Played the first ODI against Bangladesh.

2015

  • Played the first Test match against India in November.
  • Took a hat-trick in his ODI debut against Bangladesh and finished with 6/16.

2016

  • Took 13 wickets in a Test match against England.
  • Won six awards at Cricket South Africa’s annual event, including Cricketer of the Year.

2017

  • Became the youngest bowler to reach the top of the ICC ODI rankings.
  • Took a second 10-wicket haul in Test cricket against Sri Lanka.

2018

  • Reached the No.1 spot in both ICC Test and ODI rankings.
  • Became the youngest bowler to take 150 wickets in Test cricket at 23 years and 50 days.
  • Crossed 900 points in the ICC Test rankings.

2019

  • Took his 100th ODI wicket before the Cricket World Cup.
  • Represented South Africa in the World Cup.

2021

  • Took a hat-trick against England in the T20 World Cup. He became the first South African bowler to achieve this in T20Is.

2022

  • Played the 50th Test match against India in January.
  • Took a five-wicket haul at Lord’s during the series against England.

2024

  • Selected for South Africa’s squad in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Leagues Participation

Kagiso Rabada has played in several major franchise leagues across the globe. He is known for his strong performances, especially in T20 leagues. Below is an overview of his participation in these leagues over the years.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Rabada entered the IPL in 2017 with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He has since played for different teams and contributed significantly with the ball.

Year

Team

Matches

Wickets

Notes

2017

Delhi Daredevils

6

6

Debut season

2018

Delhi Daredevils

-

-

Missed due to injury

2019

Delhi Capitals

12

25

Led bowling attack

2020

Delhi Capitals

17

30

Won Purple Cap

2021

Delhi Capitals

15

15

Released before auction

2022

Punjab Kings

13

23

Solid season

2023

Punjab Kings

6

7

Limited appearances

2024

Punjab Kings

-

-

Withdrew due to injury

2025

Gujarat Titans

4

2

Bought for INR 10.75 crore

2026

Gujarat Titans

-

-

Retained

On November 24, 2024, Rabada was bought by Gujarat Titans for the 2025 IPL season at the mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The team secured him for INR 10.75 crore, outbidding Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

Kagiso Rabada joined Gujarat Titans in 2025 for INR 10.75 crore but played only 4 matches, taking 2 wickets before leaving the squad for personal reasons. He later returned and completed the season.

For 2026, GT kept him as their main overseas pacer. He comes into the season in good form after the T20 World Cup and is set to play the opening match against Punjab Kings.

Mzansi Super League T20

Rabada played for Jozi Stars in the first season of the Mzansi Super League T20 in 2018. He had a big impact during his time in the league.

Year

Team

Matches

Wickets

Best Bowling

Notes

2018

Jozi Stars

9

15

4/27

Best bowling figures against Durban Heat

2018

Jozi Stars

-

-

-

Strong debut season

In December 2018, Rabada took his best T20 bowling figures of 4/27 against Durban Heat. He took three wickets in four balls during his first over, helping his team gain control.

SA20

Since 2023, Rabada has played for MI Cape Town in the SA20 league. He has been key to his team's success, regularly taking wickets and leading the attack.

Year

Team

Matches

Wickets

Best Bowling

Notes

2023

MI Cape Town

10

15

3/32

Strong performance in debut season

2024

MI Cape Town

12

22

4/28

Consistent in second season

2025

MI Cape Town

-

-

-

Expected to play in upcoming season

In January 2025, Rabada played a major role in MI Cape Town's victory over Paarl Royals. He took two wickets in two overs, dismissing Joe Root and Lhaun-dre Pretorius.

Major League Cricket (MLC)

Since 2023, Rabada has been part of the MI New York team in Major League Cricket. He has made an impact with strong performances in the competition.

Year

Team

Matches

Wickets

Best Bowling

Notes

2023

MI New York

8

10

3/25

Played in MLC final

2023

MI New York

6

7

2/30

Helped team win the final

On July 31, 2023, Rabada played a key role in MI New York's victory in the MLC final. The team defeated Seattle Orcas by 7 wickets, winning the title in the first season.

Domestic career

Kagiso Rabada started his domestic career in 2013, playing for Gauteng in the CSA Provincial One-Day Competition against Border. He soon caught attention with his strong performance. In 2014, Rabada represented South Africa in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where the team won the title. He took 14 wickets, becoming the best bowler in the squad.

After the Under-19 World Cup, he joined the Lions franchise for two games in the Sunfoil Series. In 2016, Rabada played county cricket in England with Kent County Cricket Club on a short-term deal. Later, in 2018, he joined Jozi Stars for the Mzansi Super League.

Records and achievements

Kagiso Rabada has achieved a lot in his cricket career. His performances have earned him many awards and records in different formats of the game. Below is a summary of his key achievements.

Awards

  • CSA Cricket of the Year: 2016, 2018
  • CSA Test Cricketer of the Year: 2016, 2018
  • CSA ODI Cricketer of the Year: 2016, 2018
  • CSA Player’s Player of the Year: 2016, 2018
  • Fan’s Player of the Year: 2016, 2018
  • Delivery of the Year: 2016, 2018
  • Wisden Best Young Player: 2018

Records

  • 2018: Became the youngest bowler to take 150 wickets in Test cricket.
  • 2015: Took a hat-trick in his ODI debut, becoming the second player to do so.
  • 2015: Set the record for the best bowling figures on an ODI debut.
  • 2015: Youngest South African to take ten wickets in a Test match.
  • 2018: Took a hat-trick in all three formats of the game.
  • 2019: Became the 8th South African bowler to take 200 wickets in Tests.
  • 2020: Reached 100 wickets in the IPL.
  • 2017: Became the youngest player (22 years old) to top the ICC ODI bowler rankings, a record previously held by Saqlain Mushtaq in 1998.
  • 2017: Ranked as the ICC top ODI bowler.
  • 2024: Ranked as the ICC top Test bowler.
  • 2021: Became the first South African bowler to take a hat-trick in T20I cricket during the ICC T20 World Cup.

Personal life

Kagiso Rabada was born in Johannesburg. His father, Mpho, works as a doctor, and his mother, Florence, is a lawyer. He has a brother named Atlegang. Kagiso went to St. Stithians Boys' College in Johannesburg, where he started developing his cricket skills. His parents are active in charity work, such as giving shoes and clothes to underprivileged children, which influenced his values.

Family

Rabada keeps his personal life private. He is married, but details about his wife and children remain unknown. His family, including his parents and brother, are important parts of his life.

Finance

Kagiso Rabada’s net worth is about INR 50 crores as of 2024. His income comes from his cricket career and brand deals. In the 2024 IPL auction, he was bought by Punjab Kings for INR 9.25 Crore.

Cars and House

Rabada owns a Nissan 370 Z and a BMW X7. He lives in a luxury home in Gauteng, Johannesburg.

Scandals

Rabada has faced controversy during his career. One incident occurred in 2018 during a Test series against Australia. He made contact with Australian captain Steve Smith, which led to a fine and three penalty points from the ICC. This resulted in a two-match suspension.

Fans

Rabada has a large following. Fans praise his impressive performances, such as his five-wicket haul against India in 2021. One fan tweeted, “There’s no stopping this man.” On Instagram, Rabada has almost 500k followers.

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