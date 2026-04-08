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International career

Kagiso Rabada has played for South Africa in all formats since 2014. His pace and accuracy have helped his team in many matches. Over the years, he has set records and gained recognition as one of the best fast bowlers.

2014

Debuted in T20 International cricket against Australia on November 5.

Played the first ODI against Bangladesh.

2015

Played the first Test match against India in November.

Took a hat-trick in his ODI debut against Bangladesh and finished with 6/16.

2016

Took 13 wickets in a Test match against England.

Won six awards at Cricket South Africa’s annual event, including Cricketer of the Year.

2017

Became the youngest bowler to reach the top of the ICC ODI rankings.

Took a second 10-wicket haul in Test cricket against Sri Lanka.

2018

Reached the No.1 spot in both ICC Test and ODI rankings.

Became the youngest bowler to take 150 wickets in Test cricket at 23 years and 50 days.

Crossed 900 points in the ICC Test rankings.

2019

Took his 100th ODI wicket before the Cricket World Cup.

Represented South Africa in the World Cup.

2021

Took a hat-trick against England in the T20 World Cup. He became the first South African bowler to achieve this in T20Is.

2022

Played the 50th Test match against India in January.

Took a five-wicket haul at Lord’s during the series against England.

2024

Selected for South Africa’s squad in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Leagues Participation

Kagiso Rabada has played in several major franchise leagues across the globe. He is known for his strong performances, especially in T20 leagues. Below is an overview of his participation in these leagues over the years.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Rabada entered the IPL in 2017 with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He has since played for different teams and contributed significantly with the ball.

Year Team Matches Wickets Notes 2017 Delhi Daredevils 6 6 Debut season 2018 Delhi Daredevils - - Missed due to injury 2019 Delhi Capitals 12 25 Led bowling attack 2020 Delhi Capitals 17 30 Won Purple Cap 2021 Delhi Capitals 15 15 Released before auction 2022 Punjab Kings 13 23 Solid season 2023 Punjab Kings 6 7 Limited appearances 2024 Punjab Kings - - Withdrew due to injury 2025 Gujarat Titans 4 2 Bought for INR 10.75 crore 2026 Gujarat Titans - - Retained

On November 24, 2024, Rabada was bought by Gujarat Titans for the 2025 IPL season at the mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The team secured him for INR 10.75 crore, outbidding Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

Kagiso Rabada joined Gujarat Titans in 2025 for INR 10.75 crore but played only 4 matches, taking 2 wickets before leaving the squad for personal reasons. He later returned and completed the season.

For 2026, GT kept him as their main overseas pacer. He comes into the season in good form after the T20 World Cup and is set to play the opening match against Punjab Kings.

Mzansi Super League T20

Rabada played for Jozi Stars in the first season of the Mzansi Super League T20 in 2018. He had a big impact during his time in the league.

Year Team Matches Wickets Best Bowling Notes 2018 Jozi Stars 9 15 4/27 Best bowling figures against Durban Heat 2018 Jozi Stars - - - Strong debut season

In December 2018, Rabada took his best T20 bowling figures of 4/27 against Durban Heat. He took three wickets in four balls during his first over, helping his team gain control.

SA20

Since 2023, Rabada has played for MI Cape Town in the SA20 league. He has been key to his team's success, regularly taking wickets and leading the attack.

Year Team Matches Wickets Best Bowling Notes 2023 MI Cape Town 10 15 3/32 Strong performance in debut season 2024 MI Cape Town 12 22 4/28 Consistent in second season 2025 MI Cape Town - - - Expected to play in upcoming season

In January 2025, Rabada played a major role in MI Cape Town's victory over Paarl Royals. He took two wickets in two overs, dismissing Joe Root and Lhaun-dre Pretorius.

Major League Cricket (MLC)

Since 2023, Rabada has been part of the MI New York team in Major League Cricket. He has made an impact with strong performances in the competition.

Year Team Matches Wickets Best Bowling Notes 2023 MI New York 8 10 3/25 Played in MLC final 2023 MI New York 6 7 2/30 Helped team win the final

On July 31, 2023, Rabada played a key role in MI New York's victory in the MLC final. The team defeated Seattle Orcas by 7 wickets, winning the title in the first season.

Domestic career

Kagiso Rabada started his domestic career in 2013, playing for Gauteng in the CSA Provincial One-Day Competition against Border. He soon caught attention with his strong performance. In 2014, Rabada represented South Africa in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where the team won the title. He took 14 wickets, becoming the best bowler in the squad.

After the Under-19 World Cup, he joined the Lions franchise for two games in the Sunfoil Series. In 2016, Rabada played county cricket in England with Kent County Cricket Club on a short-term deal. Later, in 2018, he joined Jozi Stars for the Mzansi Super League.

Records and achievements

Kagiso Rabada has achieved a lot in his cricket career. His performances have earned him many awards and records in different formats of the game. Below is a summary of his key achievements.

Awards

CSA Cricket of the Year: 2016, 2018

CSA Test Cricketer of the Year: 2016, 2018

CSA ODI Cricketer of the Year: 2016, 2018

CSA Player’s Player of the Year: 2016, 2018

Fan’s Player of the Year: 2016, 2018

Delivery of the Year: 2016, 2018

Wisden Best Young Player: 2018

Records

2018: Became the youngest bowler to take 150 wickets in Test cricket.

2015: Took a hat-trick in his ODI debut, becoming the second player to do so.

2015: Set the record for the best bowling figures on an ODI debut.

2015: Youngest South African to take ten wickets in a Test match.

2018: Took a hat-trick in all three formats of the game.

2019: Became the 8th South African bowler to take 200 wickets in Tests.

2020: Reached 100 wickets in the IPL.

2017: Became the youngest player (22 years old) to top the ICC ODI bowler rankings, a record previously held by Saqlain Mushtaq in 1998.

2017: Ranked as the ICC top ODI bowler.

2024: Ranked as the ICC top Test bowler.

2021: Became the first South African bowler to take a hat-trick in T20I cricket during the ICC T20 World Cup.

Personal life

Kagiso Rabada was born in Johannesburg. His father, Mpho, works as a doctor, and his mother, Florence, is a lawyer. He has a brother named Atlegang. Kagiso went to St. Stithians Boys' College in Johannesburg, where he started developing his cricket skills. His parents are active in charity work, such as giving shoes and clothes to underprivileged children, which influenced his values.

Family

Rabada keeps his personal life private. He is married, but details about his wife and children remain unknown. His family, including his parents and brother, are important parts of his life.

Finance

Kagiso Rabada’s net worth is about INR 50 crores as of 2024. His income comes from his cricket career and brand deals. In the 2024 IPL auction, he was bought by Punjab Kings for INR 9.25 Crore.

Cars and House

Rabada owns a Nissan 370 Z and a BMW X7. He lives in a luxury home in Gauteng, Johannesburg.

Scandals

Rabada has faced controversy during his career. One incident occurred in 2018 during a Test series against Australia. He made contact with Australian captain Steve Smith, which led to a fine and three penalty points from the ICC. This resulted in a two-match suspension.

Fans

Rabada has a large following. Fans praise his impressive performances, such as his five-wicket haul against India in 2021. One fan tweeted, “There’s no stopping this man.” On Instagram, Rabada has almost 500k followers.