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International career

Arshdeep Singh is an Indian cricketer who has risen quickly in the limited-overs format. His international career began in 2022, and he became an important member of India’s T20I and ODI teams. Arshdeep’s performances in different tournaments helped him earn a regular spot in the squad.

Here’s a look at Arshdeep Singh's international career, year by year:

July 2022: Arshdeep debuted in a T20I against England. He bowled a maiden over on debut, becoming the third Indian bowler to do so in a T20I.

July 2022: He was included in India’s squad for the ODI series against West Indies.

August 2022: Arshdeep joined India’s squad for the 2022 Asia Cup.

October 2022: He was named in the squad for the T20I series against South Africa, where he took five wickets in two T20I matches.

September 2022: Arshdeep was part of the squad for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In the first match against Pakistan, he took 3 wickets for 32 runs, including a wicket with his first ball. He finished as India’s leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets in 6 matches, at an average of 15.60.

November 2022: Arshdeep made his ODI debut against New Zealand. He played in all three ODIs but did not take a wicket. He also took four wickets in the two T20Is of the series.

May 2024: Arshdeep was named in India’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In a match against the United States, he took four wickets for only nine runs in four overs and won the 'Player of the Match' award.

Leagues Participation

Arshdeep Singh has mostly played in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has been part of the Punjab Kings and has gained recognition for his performances in T20 matches, which led to his selection for the Indian national team.

Indian Premier League

Arshdeep Singh debuted in the IPL in 2019 with Punjab Kings. Although he didn’t play many matches initially, he soon became a key player.

Year Matches Played Wickets Economy Rate Notable Performances 2019 3 3 10.90 Limited chances, higher economy rate 2020 8 9 8.77 Effective in death overs 2021 12 18 8.27 Took 5 wickets for 32 runs against Rajasthan Royals 2022 14 10 7.70 Good performance, selected for India 2023 14 17 9.69 Solid performance, but economy was higher 2024 14 19 9.14 Strong showing despite a higher economy rate 2025 17 21 8.88 Bought back for ₹18 Crore at the auction 2026 N/A N/A N/A Retained as the premier Indian pacer/p>

Arshdeep has played for Punjab Kings since his first season. In 2025, he was bought again at the IPL auction for ₹18 Crore. His bowling has been key to the team’s success, though his batting has been limited. Entering the 2026 season, he remains the heart of the Punjab Kings' pace attack after being retained for ₹18 Crore.

Other Franchise Leagues

So far, Arshdeep Singh has focused on the IPL and hasn't participated in leagues like the Big Bash League or CPL. His attention has mostly been on domestic and international cricket.

Domestic career

Arshdeep Singh began his domestic career in junior cricket. He played for the Indian Under-19 team and was part of the team that won the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He later joined the Punjab Under-23 team for the 2018 CK Nayudu Trophy. In a match against Rajasthan, Arshdeep took eight wickets, including a hat-trick. He finished with 10 wickets in that game.

Arshdeep made his List A debut for Punjab in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He then played his first-class match for Punjab in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy.

In December 2018, he was bought by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) for the 2019 IPL. Arshdeep made his T20 debut for the team in April 2019. He was the second-highest wicket-taker for the team that season.

In November 2019, Arshdeep joined India’s squad for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh. He was also selected as a net bowler for India’s 2021 tour of Sri Lanka. Due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian squad, he played in two T20I matches.

In 2023, Arshdeep joined Kent County Cricket Club to play in up to five County Championship matches during the English cricket season.

Records and achievements

Arshdeep Singh has earned recognition through his consistent performances in cricket. His records and awards highlight his skill and contributions to the sport.

Awards:

BCCI Emerging Cricketer of the Year (2022)

ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year (2022)

IPL Emerging Player of the Season (2022)

ICC T20I Player of the Year (2024)

Records:

12th fastest player to reach 50 wickets in 33 matches.

10th in the list of most wickets in 2022.

17th best career strike rate of 13.5.

23rd on the list for most catches in an innings.

Third Indian player to bowl a maiden over in their debut match, after Ajit Agarkar and Jhulan Goswami.

Leading wicket-taker for India in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

Match-Winning Performances:

In the 2022 IPL Eliminator, Arshdeep helped Punjab Kings win against Rajasthan Royals with his great bowling.

He defended a small total against Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup, securing a memorable victory for India.

In the 2022 T20 World Cup, Arshdeep bowled key yorkers and slower balls to outplay the batters of the opposing teams.

Personal life

Arshdeep Singh was born on February 5, 1999, in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, in a Punjabi Jatt Sikh family. His father, Darshan Singh, worked in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for over 25 years. The family later moved to Kharar, near Chandigarh, where Arshdeep began playing cricket in the streets with local boys. In 2015, he joined Jaswant Rai's cricket academy in Chandigarh to improve his skills. Arshdeep has an older brother, Akashdeep Singh, who lives in Brampton, and a sister named Gurleen Kaur.

Finance

Arshdeep Singh's net worth is estimated to be around INR 10 crore (about USD 1.2 million) as of 2024. He has earned money through his participation in international and domestic cricket, IPL matches, brand endorsements, and advertising. As he is still early in his international career, his wealth is likely to grow over time.

Family

Arshdeep Singh is not married and does not have children.

Cars and House

Arshdeep owns two cars: a Toyota Fortuner and a Maruti Vitara Brezza. He has shared photos of these cars on his social media accounts. He lives in a luxurious three-story house in Chandigarh.

Scandals

In 2022, after India lost to Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Arshdeep was criticized for missing a catch in the final over of the game. Some people even hacked his Wikipedia page and added the term "Khalistani" to his name.

In August 2024, Arshdeep faced criticism after a poor shot attempt during the first ODI against Sri Lanka. He missed the ball and got out.

Former Pakistani cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq accused Indian bowlers, including Arshdeep, of tampering with the ball while attempting reverse swing deliveries during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Fans

Despite facing criticism, Arshdeep has gained much support from his fans. After the missed catch against Pakistan, many people on social media showed understanding, emphasizing that mistakes are part of the game. This support helped Arshdeep regain his confidence and perform well in later matches.

On January 25, 2025, Arshdeep was recognized as the ICC Men's T20I Player of the Year. Fans on social media celebrated his growth since his debut in 2022, calling his progress an inspiration for Indian cricket.

Arshdeep is active on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, where he interacts with his fans and shares moments from his career and personal life. By 2025, his Instagram had more than 1.5 million followers.