Pukhraj Mann
batsman
|Full name:
|Pukhraj Mann
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|Innings
|2
|3
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|43
|39
|Balls Faced
|127
|30
|Avg
|21.5
|39
|SR
|33.85
|130
|Fours
|5
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|3
|Highest
|42
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0