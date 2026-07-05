Pukhraj Mann

Pukhraj Mann

batsman

Full name:Pukhraj Mann
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Himachal Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches14
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches14
Innings23
Not outs02
Runs4339
Balls Faced12730
Avg21.539
SR33.85130
Fours51
Fifties00
Sixies13
Highest4221
Hundreds00

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