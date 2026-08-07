Puneet Mehra
bowler
|Full name:
|Puneet Mehra
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|14
|Innings
|5
|8
|Overs
|30.0
|17.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|160
|105
|Wickets
|3
|5
|Avg
|53.33
|21
|SR
|60
|20.4
|Eco
|5.33
|6.17
|BB
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|14
|Innings
|5
|12
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|112
|213
|Balls Faced
|195
|182
|Avg
|22.4
|21.3
|SR
|57.43
|117.03
|Fours
|6
|12
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|8
|Highest
|29
|39
|Hundreds
|0
|0