Puneet Mehra

Puneet Mehra

bowler

Full name:Puneet Mehra
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Southern Super Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches614
Innings58
Overs30.017.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs160105
Wickets35
Avg53.3321
SR6020.4
Eco5.336.17
BB23
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches614
Innings512
Not outs02
Runs112213
Balls Faced195182
Avg22.421.3
SR57.43117.03
Fours612
Fifties00
Sixies18
Highest2939
Hundreds00

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