Qamran Iqbal Lone
batsman
|Full name:
|Qamran Iqbal Lone
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|9
|6
|Innings
|0
|1
|0
|Overs
|0
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|9
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|9
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|9
|6
|Innings
|12
|9
|6
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|412
|271
|160
|Balls Faced
|787
|389
|155
|Avg
|34.33
|33.87
|26.66
|SR
|52.35
|69.66
|103.22
|Fours
|52
|37
|12
|Fifties
|4
|3
|0
|Sixies
|8
|4
|6
|Highest
|96
|67
|47
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0