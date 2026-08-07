Qamran Iqbal Lone

Qamran Iqbal Lone

batsman

Full name:Qamran Iqbal Lone
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Jammu And Kashmir

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches696
Innings010
Overs01.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs090
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco090
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches696
Innings1296
Not outs010
Runs412271160
Balls Faced787389155
Avg34.3333.8726.66
SR52.3569.66103.22
Fours523712
Fifties430
Sixies846
Highest966747
Hundreds000

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