R R Singh
bowler
|Full name:
|R R Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|6
|Innings
|5
|3
|6
|Overs
|76.2
|18.0
|19.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|12
|0
|0
|Runs
|282
|131
|234
|Wickets
|5
|3
|8
|Avg
|56.4
|43.66
|29.25
|SR
|91.6
|36
|14.75
|Eco
|3.69
|7.27
|11.89
|BB
|3
|1
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|6
|Innings
|5
|1
|1
|Not outs
|4
|1
|1
|Runs
|17
|10
|11
|Balls Faced
|33
|6
|6
|Avg
|17
|0
|0
|SR
|51.51
|166.66
|183.33
|Fours
|4
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|1
|Highest
|12
|10
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0