R R Singh

R R Singh

bowler

Full name:R R Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Lahore Region Blues

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches336
Innings536
Overs76.218.019.4
Balls---
Maidens1200
Runs282131234
Wickets538
Avg56.443.6629.25
SR91.63614.75
Eco3.697.2711.89
BB314
4w001
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches336
Innings511
Not outs411
Runs171011
Balls Faced3366
Avg1700
SR51.51166.66183.33
Fours401
Fifties000
Sixies011
Highest121011
Hundreds000

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