Rahmanullah Zarma Khan
batsman
|Full name:
|Rahmanullah Zarma Khan
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|6
|2
|Innings
|7
|1
|0
|Overs
|20.0
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|61
|13
|0
|Wickets
|2
|0
|0
|Avg
|30.5
|0
|0
|SR
|60
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.05
|13
|0
|BB
|2
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|6
|2
|Innings
|38
|6
|1
|Not outs
|2
|3
|0
|Runs
|1306
|239
|11
|Balls Faced
|1994
|230
|25
|Avg
|36.27
|79.66
|11
|SR
|65.49
|103.91
|44
|Fours
|163
|20
|0
|Fifties
|5
|0
|0
|Sixies
|21
|5
|0
|Highest
|152
|103
|11
|Hundreds
|4
|1
|0