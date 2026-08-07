Rahmanullah Zarma Khan

Rahmanullah Zarma Khan

batsman

Full name:Rahmanullah Zarma Khan
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Afghanistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2062
Innings710
Overs20.01.00
Balls---
Maidens300
Runs61130
Wickets200
Avg30.500
SR6000
Eco3.05130
BB200
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2062
Innings3861
Not outs230
Runs130623911
Balls Faced199423025
Avg36.2779.6611
SR65.49103.9144
Fours163200
Fifties500
Sixies2150
Highest15210311
Hundreds410

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