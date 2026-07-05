International career

Rahul Chopra is an Emirati cricketer born on 7 November 1994. He plays for the United Arab Emirates cricket team as a wicket-keeper and right-handed batsman. Chopra's career stands as an example of the challenges faced by players from Associate nations in getting chances at the international level. His hard work, skills, and leadership have played an important role in the development of cricket in the UAE. His journey also highlights the need for more chances and recognition for players from non-Test playing countries. Chopra's contributions to the sport have left a lasting impact on cricket in the UAE and continue to inspire future players.

2024

February 28, 2024: Chopra played his first ODI for UAE against Canada at Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS).

March 11, 2024: He played his first T20I for UAE against Scotland at DICS.

February 2024: Chopra joined the UAE national team for the 2023–2027 ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

November 2024: He played his last ODI match for the year against the Netherlands at Al Amerat, Oman. Chopra scored 43 runs off 63 balls.

December 21, 2024: Chopra played his last T20I match for the year against Kuwait at DICS, scoring 28 runs off 17 balls.

Captaincy: In 2024, Chopra became the new UAE ODI captain after Muhammad Waseem stepped down. Chopra led UAE in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 games in Oman.

ODI Career Stats

Matches played: 11

Runs scored: 260

Batting average: 24

Fours hit: 22

Sixes hit: 8

T20I Career Stats

Matches played: 11

Runs scored: 168

Batting average: 28

Fours hit: 13

Sixes hit: 5

Leagues Participation

Rahul Chopra took part in the International League T20. His role in the league shows his growing impact in T20 cricket.

International League T20

Rahul Chopra’s journey in the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) is an inspiring one. Despite being new to international cricket, Chopra has shown great confidence in the league, playing alongside some of the biggest names in the sport. He moved to the UAE after facing challenges to progress in cricket in India during the Covid pandemic. Now, he is close to meeting the ICC’s three-year residency requirement, which will make him eligible to play for the UAE national team.

Chopra earned a place in the Dubai Capitals team after impressing in the ILT20 development tournament in late 2023. He has since become a regular middle-order batter for the team. During training at the ICC Academy, he looked at ease among top players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jason Holder.

Chopra made his T20 debut for Dubai Capitals on January 20, 2024, against MI Emirates. He also played in a match between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers on February 1, 2024.

Year Team Notes 2024 Dubai Capitals Debuted on January 20, 2024, against MI Emirates. 2024 Dubai Capitals Played on February 1, 2024, against Desert Vipers. 2025 Desert Vipers Joined Desert Vipers team in 2025.

Domestic career

Rahul Chopra started playing cricket at a young age in a cricket-loving country. His passion for the game grew as he played with a bat and ball in the streets, mimicking his heroes. His family supported his dream, helping him join local tournaments and school competitions. Rahul developed his skills while playing for local clubs, showing talent in both batting and wicketkeeping.

He first played competitive cricket for the UAE Under-19 team. His strong performances caught the attention of selectors, leading him to become a regular player in the UAE domestic circuit. His ability to score runs and keep wickets well made him a dependable player for his province and the national team.

In 2023, Rahul played for the Johannesburg Buffaloes team, where he continued to improve his skills in domestic competitions.

Records and achievements

Rahul Chopra has played in both ODI and T20 cricket formats. Here are his main records and achievements:

Named in the UAE squad for the 2023-2027 ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 in February 2024

Debuted for Dubai Capitals on January 20, 2024, against MI Emirates in the T20 International League

Became the new UAE ODI captain, replacing Muhammad Waseem

Personal life

Rahul Chopra keeps his personal life private, like many other professional players. He does not share many details about his family and lifestyle.

Family

Not much is known about Rahul Chopra’s family. He keeps this part of his life out of the media.

Finance

His net worth is estimated between $100,000 and $1 million.

Fans

Rahul Chopra has 2,300 followers on Instagram.