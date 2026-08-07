Rahul RanbirSingh Dalal

Rahul RanbirSingh Dalal

wicket keeper

Full name:Rahul RanbirSingh Dalal
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2025 Teams

Meghalaya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches341826
Innings100
Overs1.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs500
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco500
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches341826
Innings631726
Not outs645
Runs2407903470
Balls Faced3773974428
Avg42.2269.4622.38
SR63.7992.71109.81
Fours3088236
Fifties872
Sixies222316
Highest26713875
Hundreds720

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