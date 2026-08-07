Rahul RanbirSingh Dalal
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Rahul RanbirSingh Dalal
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|34
|18
|26
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|5
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|5
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|34
|18
|26
|Innings
|63
|17
|26
|Not outs
|6
|4
|5
|Runs
|2407
|903
|470
|Balls Faced
|3773
|974
|428
|Avg
|42.22
|69.46
|22.38
|SR
|63.79
|92.71
|109.81
|Fours
|308
|82
|36
|Fifties
|8
|7
|2
|Sixies
|22
|23
|16
|Highest
|267
|138
|75
|Hundreds
|7
|2
|0