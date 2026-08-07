Rahul Singh
bowler
|Full name:
|Rahul Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|4
|Innings
|12
|4
|Overs
|144.0
|28.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|16
|0
|Runs
|499
|158
|Wickets
|12
|0
|Avg
|41.58
|0
|SR
|72
|0
|Eco
|3.46
|5.64
|BB
|5
|0
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|4
|Innings
|13
|2
|Not outs
|10
|1
|Runs
|32
|1
|Balls Faced
|70
|8
|Avg
|10.66
|1
|SR
|45.71
|12.5
|Fours
|6
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0