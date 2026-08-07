Rahul Singh

Rahul Singh

bowler

Full name:Rahul Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Assam

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches84
Innings124
Overs144.028.0
Balls--
Maidens160
Runs499158
Wickets120
Avg41.580
SR720
Eco3.465.64
BB50
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches84
Innings132
Not outs101
Runs321
Balls Faced708
Avg10.661
SR45.7112.5
Fours60
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest91
Hundreds00

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