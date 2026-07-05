Rajesh Kumar

Rajesh Kumar

all rounder

Full name:Rajesh Kumar
Nationality:Romania

Teams

2023 Teams

Romania

United CC Bucharest

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1313
Overs35.535.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs337337
Wickets88
Avg42.1242.12
SR26.8726.87
Eco9.49.4
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings88
Not outs22
Runs7979
Balls Faced5555
Avg13.1613.16
SR143.63143.63
Fours1010
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest3232
Hundreds00

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