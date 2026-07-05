Rajesh Kumar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Rajesh Kumar
|Nationality:
|Romania
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|13
|13
|Overs
|35.5
|35.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|337
|337
|Wickets
|8
|8
|Avg
|42.12
|42.12
|SR
|26.87
|26.87
|Eco
|9.4
|9.4
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|8
|8
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|79
|79
|Balls Faced
|55
|55
|Avg
|13.16
|13.16
|SR
|143.63
|143.63
|Fours
|10
|10
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|32
|32
|Hundreds
|0
|0