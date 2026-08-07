Ram Seeta Gurung
bowler
|Full name:
|Ram Seeta Gurung
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|3
|Innings
|5
|3
|Overs
|23.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|103
|49
|Wickets
|3
|1
|Avg
|34.33
|49
|SR
|46
|54
|Eco
|4.47
|5.44
|BB
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|3
|Innings
|3
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|41
|7
|Balls Faced
|82
|9
|Avg
|13.66
|7
|SR
|50
|77.77
|Fours
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|36
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0