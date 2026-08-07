Ram Seeta Gurung

Ram Seeta Gurung

bowler

Full name:Ram Seeta Gurung

Teams

2026 Teams

Meghalaya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches53
Innings53
Overs23.09.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs10349
Wickets31
Avg34.3349
SR4654
Eco4.475.44
BB21
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches53
Innings31
Not outs00
Runs417
Balls Faced829
Avg13.667
SR5077.77
Fours30
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest367
Hundreds00

Another Players

Sangma, Chengkam

Sangma, Chengkam

Singh, Lakhan

Singh, Lakhan

Mylliempdah, Sylvester

Mylliempdah, Sylvester

Choudhary, Akash Kumar

Choudhary, Akash Kumar

Marak, Kilco

Marak, Kilco

Sangma, Arien Bonchang

Sangma, Arien Bonchang

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Kurkalang, Sanvert Bernard

Kurkalang, Sanvert Bernard

Yadav, Sanjay

Yadav, Sanjay

Nagar, Yogesh

Nagar, Yogesh