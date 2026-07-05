Ramon Anthony Sealy
batsman
|Full name:
|Ramon Anthony Sealy
|Nationality:
|Cayman Islands
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|1.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|3
|3
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|3
|3
|SR
|6
|6
|Eco
|3
|3
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|259
|259
|Balls Faced
|171
|171
|Avg
|25.9
|25.9
|SR
|151.46
|151.46
|Fours
|14
|14
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|17
|17
|Highest
|73
|73
|Hundreds
|0
|0