Ramon Anthony Sealy

Ramon Anthony Sealy

batsman

Full name:Ramon Anthony Sealy
Nationality:Cayman Islands
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Cayman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings11
Overs1.01.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs33
Wickets11
Avg33
SR66
Eco33
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings1111
Not outs11
Runs259259
Balls Faced171171
Avg25.925.9
SR151.46151.46
Fours1414
Fifties11
Sixies1717
Highest7373
Hundreds00

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