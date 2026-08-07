Ravi Jangid
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ravi Jangid
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|44
|48
|51
|Innings
|64
|47
|51
|Overs
|754.4
|343.2
|163.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|175
|10
|0
|Runs
|1884
|1495
|1098
|Wickets
|55
|36
|39
|Avg
|34.25
|41.52
|28.15
|SR
|82.32
|57.22
|25.17
|Eco
|2.49
|4.35
|6.7
|BB
|11
|3
|5
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|1
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|44
|48
|51
|Innings
|69
|44
|47
|Not outs
|3
|4
|7
|Runs
|1733
|1303
|625
|Balls Faced
|4380
|1598
|526
|Avg
|26.25
|32.57
|15.62
|SR
|39.56
|81.53
|118.82
|Fours
|216
|106
|60
|Fifties
|8
|9
|1
|Sixies
|7
|16
|13
|Highest
|110
|97
|63
|Hundreds
|3
|0
|0