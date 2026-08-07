Ravi Jangid

Ravi Jangid

all rounder

Full name:Ravi Jangid
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Southern Super Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches444851
Innings644751
Overs754.4343.2163.4
Balls---
Maidens175100
Runs188414951098
Wickets553639
Avg34.2541.5228.15
SR82.3257.2225.17
Eco2.494.356.7
BB1135
4w100
5w101
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches444851
Innings694447
Not outs347
Runs17331303625
Balls Faced43801598526
Avg26.2532.5715.62
SR39.5681.53118.82
Fours21610660
Fifties891
Sixies71613
Highest1109763
Hundreds300

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