Ravi Thakur
batsman
|Full name:
|Ravi Thakur
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|5
|6
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|5
|6
|Innings
|6
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|204
|61
|85
|Balls Faced
|295
|97
|78
|Avg
|34
|12.2
|17
|SR
|69.15
|62.88
|108.97
|Fours
|33
|6
|9
|Fifties
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|1
|0
|3
|Highest
|73
|28
|53
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0