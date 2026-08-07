Ravi Thakur

Ravi Thakur

batsman

Full name:Ravi Thakur
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Himachal Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches356
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches356
Innings655
Not outs000
Runs2046185
Balls Faced2959778
Avg3412.217
SR69.1562.88108.97
Fours3369
Fifties101
Sixies103
Highest732853
Hundreds000

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