Rezza Gaznavi

Rezza Gaznavi

batsman

Full name:Rezza Gaznavi
Nationality:Singapore
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2024 Teams

Singapore

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches21921
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches21921
Innings19819
Not outs202
Runs18379183
Balls Faced220147220
Avg10.769.8710.76
SR83.1853.7483.18
Fours141014
Fifties000
Sixies303
Highest301930
Hundreds000

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