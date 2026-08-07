Rezza Gaznavi
batsman
|Full name:
|Rezza Gaznavi
|Nationality:
|Singapore
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|9
|21
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|9
|21
|Innings
|19
|8
|19
|Not outs
|2
|0
|2
|Runs
|183
|79
|183
|Balls Faced
|220
|147
|220
|Avg
|10.76
|9.87
|10.76
|SR
|83.18
|53.74
|83.18
|Fours
|14
|10
|14
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|3
|Highest
|30
|19
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0