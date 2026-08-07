International career

Riaz Hassan was born on 9 July 2002. He started his journey in international cricket in January 2022. Since then, he has taken part in both ODIs and Test matches for Afghanistan.

2022:

Named in the ODI squad for the series against the Netherlands in Qatar.

Made his ODI debut on 25 January 2022 against the Netherlands in Doha.

2023:

Played in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Scored 187 runs in 3 matches with an average of 62.33.

2024:

Took part in a 6-match series against Sri Lanka A in April and May.

Scored two centuries and one 74-run innings.

Played his last ODI (so far) against South Africa in Sharjah on 20 September. Scored 29 runs from 45 balls.

2025:

Made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo from 2 to 6 January.

Scored 12 runs off 31 balls in that match.

Total Test career so far: 1 match, 23 runs, 3 fours, 0 sixes, average 12.

Total ODI career so far: 7 matches, 165 runs, 15 fours, 3 sixes, average 28.

Leagues Participation

Riaz Hassan plays in cricket leagues to build his skills and contribute to his teams. Playing in leagues helps him grow as a batsman.

Bangladesh Premier League

Riaz Hassan is a key batsman for Dhaka Capitals. He bats at the top of the order. His role is important for the team's batting strength. With experience from domestic and international cricket, he stays an important part of Dhaka Capitals.

Year Team Notes 2023 Dhaka Capitals Main top-order batsman 2024 Dhaka Capitals Continued important role

Domestic career

Riaz Hassan began his first-class cricket career in 2018 with Amo Region in the Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament. In the same year, he played his first List A match during the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament. His Twenty20 debut came in 2020 with the Kabul Eagles in the Shpageeza Cricket League.

In late 2021, Hassan showed strong results in the Ghazi Amanullah Khan one-day tournament. His batting average reached 56.33. Soon after, in the Ahmad Shah Abdali first-class tournament, his average was 79.50, with a highest score of 196 runs.

In 2024, Hassan represented the Band-e-Amir Dragons team. These domestic matches helped build his reputation as a reliable batsman.

Records and achievements

Riaz Hassan played 1 Test match so far. He scored 23 runs with an average of 12. In January 2025, he played a Test match against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. In that game, he scored 12 runs from 31 balls. He hit 3 fours and no sixes in Tests.

In ODIs, Hassan played 7 matches and scored 165 runs. His batting average is 28. He hit 15 fours and 3 sixes. In September 2024, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, he scored 29 runs from 45 balls in an ODI match.

April 8, 2018: First-class debut for Amo Region in the Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament.

July 18, 2018: List A debut for Amo Region in the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament.

September 8, 2020: Twenty20 debut for Kabul Eagles in the Shpageeza Cricket League.





Personal life

Riaz Hassan comes from Nangarhar, Afghanistan. His life has had both challenges and successes, which shaped his path as a cricketer and public figure.

Family

Riaz Hassan’s father is Mohammad Hassan. His mother is Bibi Gul.

Finance

As of 2025, his estimated net worth is $200,000.

Scandals

In 2020, Riaz Hassan faced a suspension for three years. The Afghanistan Cricket Board banned him because of disciplinary problems during matches against India and South Africa. After about 15 months, the ban was lifted. Hassan expressed regret for his actions and asked for mercy. The Board pardoned the remaining suspension time based on disciplinary rules.

Fans

Riaz Hassan has about 50,000 followers on Instagram.