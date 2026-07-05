Rishika Santhush Dawatage

Rishika Santhush Dawatage

wicket keeper

Full name:Rishika Santhush Dawatage
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Panadura SC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches72
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches72
Innings72
Not outs01
Runs9051
Balls Faced12441
Avg12.8551
SR72.58124.39
Fours135
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest3734
Hundreds00

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