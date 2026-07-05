Rivaldo Moonsamy

Rivaldo Moonsamy

batsman

Full name:Rivaldo Moonsamy
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Joburg Super Kings

Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches596625
Innings1241
Overs28.27.11.0
Balls---
Maidens700
Runs1024512
Wickets410
Avg25.5450
SR42.5430
Eco3.66.2712
BB110
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches596625
Innings845819
Not outs570
Runs31171474259
Balls Faced46891857302
Avg39.4528.913.63
SR66.4779.3785.76
Fours39914325
Fifties1670
Sixies48243
Highest15411135
Hundreds920

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