Rivaldo Moonsamy
batsman
|Full name:
|Rivaldo Moonsamy
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|59
|66
|25
|Innings
|12
|4
|1
|Overs
|28.2
|7.1
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|0
|Runs
|102
|45
|12
|Wickets
|4
|1
|0
|Avg
|25.5
|45
|0
|SR
|42.5
|43
|0
|Eco
|3.6
|6.27
|12
|BB
|1
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|59
|66
|25
|Innings
|84
|58
|19
|Not outs
|5
|7
|0
|Runs
|3117
|1474
|259
|Balls Faced
|4689
|1857
|302
|Avg
|39.45
|28.9
|13.63
|SR
|66.47
|79.37
|85.76
|Fours
|399
|143
|25
|Fifties
|16
|7
|0
|Sixies
|48
|24
|3
|Highest
|154
|111
|35
|Hundreds
|9
|2
|0