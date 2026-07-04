Robert Roux O'Donnell
batsman
|Full name:
|Robert Roux O'Donnell
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|72
|72
|62
|Innings
|36
|11
|3
|Overs
|166.1
|51.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|31
|0
|0
|Runs
|539
|281
|69
|Wickets
|14
|8
|1
|Avg
|38.5
|35.12
|69
|SR
|71.21
|38.25
|42
|Eco
|3.24
|5.5
|9.85
|BB
|5
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|72
|72
|62
|Innings
|123
|69
|53
|Not outs
|8
|8
|17
|Runs
|4069
|1913
|1286
|Balls Faced
|8103
|2595
|988
|Avg
|35.38
|31.36
|35.72
|SR
|50.21
|73.71
|130.16
|Fours
|511
|177
|117
|Fifties
|20
|13
|9
|Sixies
|44
|28
|39
|Highest
|223
|100
|68
|Hundreds
|8
|1
|0