Robert Roux O'Donnell

Robert Roux O'Donnell

batsman

Full name:Robert Roux O'Donnell
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches727262
Innings36113
Overs166.151.07.0
Balls---
Maidens3100
Runs53928169
Wickets1481
Avg38.535.1269
SR71.2138.2542
Eco3.245.59.85
BB521
4w000
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches727262
Innings1236953
Not outs8817
Runs406919131286
Balls Faced81032595988
Avg35.3831.3635.72
SR50.2173.71130.16
Fours511177117
Fifties20139
Sixies442839
Highest22310068
Hundreds810

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