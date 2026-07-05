Rohan Rangarajan
batsman
|Full name:
|Rohan Rangarajan
|Nationality:
|Singapore
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|10
|23
|Innings
|1
|4
|1
|Overs
|1.0
|15.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|7
|77
|7
|Wickets
|0
|2
|0
|Avg
|0
|38.5
|0
|SR
|0
|45
|0
|Eco
|7
|5.13
|7
|BB
|0
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|10
|23
|Innings
|22
|10
|22
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|273
|258
|273
|Balls Faced
|272
|388
|272
|Avg
|12.4
|25.8
|12.4
|SR
|100.36
|66.49
|100.36
|Fours
|30
|30
|30
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|7
|2
|7
|Highest
|49
|87
|49
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0