Rohan Rangarajan

Rohan Rangarajan

batsman

Full name:Rohan Rangarajan
Nationality:Singapore

Teams

2024 Teams

Singapore

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches231023
Innings141
Overs1.015.01.0
Balls---
Maidens010
Runs7777
Wickets020
Avg038.50
SR0450
Eco75.137
BB020
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches231023
Innings221022
Not outs000
Runs273258273
Balls Faced272388272
Avg12.425.812.4
SR100.3666.49100.36
Fours303030
Fifties010
Sixies727
Highest498749
Hundreds000

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