Rohan Sanjaya
bowler
|Full name:
|Rohan Sanjaya
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|19
|12
|Innings
|6
|18
|11
|Overs
|128.2
|122.1
|36.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|17
|3
|0
|Runs
|509
|549
|245
|Wickets
|17
|16
|8
|Avg
|29.94
|34.31
|30.62
|SR
|45.29
|45.81
|27.25
|Eco
|3.96
|4.49
|6.74
|BB
|6
|4
|2
|4w
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|19
|12
|Innings
|3
|11
|8
|Not outs
|2
|2
|5
|Runs
|5
|100
|81
|Balls Faced
|10
|126
|63
|Avg
|5
|11.11
|27
|SR
|50
|79.36
|128.57
|Fours
|0
|3
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|6
|3
|Highest
|4
|28
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0