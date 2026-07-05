Rohan Sanjaya

Rohan Sanjaya

bowler

Full name:Rohan Sanjaya
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Baduraliya CC

Colts Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches41912
Innings61811
Overs128.2122.136.2
Balls---
Maidens1730
Runs509549245
Wickets17168
Avg29.9434.3130.62
SR45.2945.8127.25
Eco3.964.496.74
BB642
4w110
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches41912
Innings3118
Not outs225
Runs510081
Balls Faced1012663
Avg511.1127
SR5079.36128.57
Fours034
Fifties000
Sixies063
Highest42828
Hundreds000

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