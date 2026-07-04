Kaveeshka Anjula

Kaveeshka Anjula

all rounder

Full name:Kaveeshka Anjula
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Colombo Kaps

Colts Cricket Club

Galle Nsl

Sri Lanka A

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches463627
Innings743527
Overs781.3216.074.5
Balls---
Maidens112141
Runs28751141590
Wickets1023622
Avg28.1831.6926.81
SR45.973620.4
Eco3.675.287.88
BB1143
4w420
5w500
10w200

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches463627
Innings622617
Not outs764
Runs1207437199
Balls Faced1577440147
Avg21.9421.8515.3
SR76.5399.31135.37
Fours1244314
Fifties320
Sixies2898
Highest699036
Hundreds000

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