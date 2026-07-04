Kaveeshka Anjula
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kaveeshka Anjula
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|46
|36
|27
|Innings
|74
|35
|27
|Overs
|781.3
|216.0
|74.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|112
|14
|1
|Runs
|2875
|1141
|590
|Wickets
|102
|36
|22
|Avg
|28.18
|31.69
|26.81
|SR
|45.97
|36
|20.4
|Eco
|3.67
|5.28
|7.88
|BB
|11
|4
|3
|4w
|4
|2
|0
|5w
|5
|0
|0
|10w
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|46
|36
|27
|Innings
|62
|26
|17
|Not outs
|7
|6
|4
|Runs
|1207
|437
|199
|Balls Faced
|1577
|440
|147
|Avg
|21.94
|21.85
|15.3
|SR
|76.53
|99.31
|135.37
|Fours
|124
|43
|14
|Fifties
|3
|2
|0
|Sixies
|28
|9
|8
|Highest
|69
|90
|36
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0