Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

bowler

Full name:Rohit Sharma
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Jammu And Kashmir

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1685
Innings2685
Overs353.555.414.0
Balls---
Maidens6770
Runs116124294
Wickets2680
Avg44.6530.250
SR81.6541.750
Eco3.284.346.71
BB520
4w200
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1685
Innings1863
Not outs832
Runs21145
Balls Faced903214
Avg2.14.665
SR23.3343.7535.71
Fours311
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1065
Hundreds000

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