Rohit Sharma
bowler
|Full name:
|Rohit Sharma
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|8
|5
|Innings
|26
|8
|5
|Overs
|353.5
|55.4
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|67
|7
|0
|Runs
|1161
|242
|94
|Wickets
|26
|8
|0
|Avg
|44.65
|30.25
|0
|SR
|81.65
|41.75
|0
|Eco
|3.28
|4.34
|6.71
|BB
|5
|2
|0
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|8
|5
|Innings
|18
|6
|3
|Not outs
|8
|3
|2
|Runs
|21
|14
|5
|Balls Faced
|90
|32
|14
|Avg
|2.1
|4.66
|5
|SR
|23.33
|43.75
|35.71
|Fours
|3
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|6
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0