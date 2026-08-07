Ryan James McCone

Ryan James McCone

bowler

Full name:Ryan James McCone
Nationality:New zealand
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Central Stags

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches534030
Innings1003829
Overs1479.5271.382.3
Balls---
Maidens322190
Runs46731487853
Wickets1395521
Avg33.6127.0340.61
SR63.8729.6123.57
Eco3.155.4710.33
BB862
4w610
5w320
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches534030
Innings74258
Not outs19105
Runs95313828
Balls Faced216218831
Avg17.329.29.33
SR44.0773.490.32
Fours10992
Fifties110
Sixies320
Highest1025211
Hundreds100

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