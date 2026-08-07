Ryan James McCone
bowler
|Full name:
|Ryan James McCone
|Nationality:
|New zealand
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|53
|40
|30
|Innings
|100
|38
|29
|Overs
|1479.5
|271.3
|82.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|322
|19
|0
|Runs
|4673
|1487
|853
|Wickets
|139
|55
|21
|Avg
|33.61
|27.03
|40.61
|SR
|63.87
|29.61
|23.57
|Eco
|3.15
|5.47
|10.33
|BB
|8
|6
|2
|4w
|6
|1
|0
|5w
|3
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|53
|40
|30
|Innings
|74
|25
|8
|Not outs
|19
|10
|5
|Runs
|953
|138
|28
|Balls Faced
|2162
|188
|31
|Avg
|17.32
|9.2
|9.33
|SR
|44.07
|73.4
|90.32
|Fours
|109
|9
|2
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|3
|2
|0
|Highest
|102
|52
|11
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0