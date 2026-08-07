Ryan Watson
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ryan Watson
|Nationality:
|New zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|5
|Innings
|3
|4
|Overs
|12.0
|10.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|81
|103
|Wickets
|0
|6
|Avg
|0
|17.16
|SR
|0
|10.5
|Eco
|6.75
|9.8
|BB
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|5
|Innings
|1
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|23
|6
|Balls Faced
|27
|12
|Avg
|0
|3
|SR
|85.18
|50
|Fours
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|23
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0