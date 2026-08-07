Ryan Watson

Ryan Watson

all rounder

Full name:Ryan Watson
Nationality:New zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Central Stags

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches45
Innings34
Overs12.010.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs81103
Wickets06
Avg017.16
SR010.5
Eco6.759.8
BB02
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches45
Innings13
Not outs11
Runs236
Balls Faced2712
Avg03
SR85.1850
Fours30
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest235
Hundreds00

Another Players

Leopard, Christian Kevin

Leopard, Christian Kevin

Wiggins, Bayley

Wiggins, Bayley

Bruce, Tom

Bruce, Tom

Clarkson, Joshua Andrew

Clarkson, Joshua Andrew

Toole, Raymond

Toole, Raymond

Tickner, Blair

Tickner, Blair

Cobb, Josh

Cobb, Josh

Clark, William

Clark, William

Patel, Ajaz

Patel, Ajaz

Field, Joey

Field, Joey