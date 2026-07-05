Sahan Nanayakkare

Sahan Nanayakkare

bowler

Full name:Sahan Nanayakkare
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Bloomfield Cricket And Athletic Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches443226
Innings673224
Overs1018.3242.174.3
Balls---
Maidens138121
Runs3775971497
Wickets1283723
Avg29.4926.2421.6
SR47.7439.2719.43
Eco3.746.67
BB945
4w620
5w601
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches443226
Innings581714
Not outs1949
Runs4709536
Balls Faced134820546
Avg12.057.37.2
SR34.8646.3478.26
Fours4982
Fifties100
Sixies212
Highest611914
Hundreds000

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