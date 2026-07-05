Sahan Nanayakkare
bowler
|Full name:
|Sahan Nanayakkare
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|44
|32
|26
|Innings
|67
|32
|24
|Overs
|1018.3
|242.1
|74.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|138
|12
|1
|Runs
|3775
|971
|497
|Wickets
|128
|37
|23
|Avg
|29.49
|26.24
|21.6
|SR
|47.74
|39.27
|19.43
|Eco
|3.7
|4
|6.67
|BB
|9
|4
|5
|4w
|6
|2
|0
|5w
|6
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|44
|32
|26
|Innings
|58
|17
|14
|Not outs
|19
|4
|9
|Runs
|470
|95
|36
|Balls Faced
|1348
|205
|46
|Avg
|12.05
|7.3
|7.2
|SR
|34.86
|46.34
|78.26
|Fours
|49
|8
|2
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|2
|Highest
|61
|19
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0