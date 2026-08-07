Saifullah Khan Bangash
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Saifullah Khan Bangash
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|35
|21
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|35
|21
|Innings
|48
|27
|14
|Not outs
|5
|7
|5
|Runs
|1172
|440
|142
|Balls Faced
|1882
|587
|126
|Avg
|27.25
|22
|15.77
|SR
|62.27
|74.95
|112.69
|Fours
|155
|34
|12
|Fifties
|7
|2
|0
|Sixies
|8
|3
|1
|Highest
|148
|56
|34
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0