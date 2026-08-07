Saifullah Khan Bangash

Saifullah Khan Bangash

wicket keeper

Full name:Saifullah Khan Bangash
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Karachi Region Blues

Karachi Region Whites

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches353521
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches353521
Innings482714
Not outs575
Runs1172440142
Balls Faced1882587126
Avg27.252215.77
SR62.2774.95112.69
Fours1553412
Fifties720
Sixies831
Highest1485634
Hundreds100

Another Players

Mehmood, Taha

Mehmood, Taha

Ilyas, Junaid

Ilyas, Junaid

Khan, Azam

Khan, Azam

Hasan, Mohammad

Hasan, Mohammad

Aziz, Rameez

Aziz, Rameez

Yaqoob, Arif

Yaqoob, Arif

Khan, Sohail

Khan, Sohail

Yousuf, Omair

Yousuf, Omair

Shakil, Saud

Shakil, Saud

Shahnawaz, Dahani

Shahnawaz, Dahani