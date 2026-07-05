Sajan Sudarshana Fernando

Sajan Sudarshana Fernando

bowler

Full name:Sajan Sudarshana Fernando

Teams

2023 Teams

Negombo CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches212
Innings312
Overs24.010.08.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs1012649
Wickets212
Avg50.52624.5
SR726024
Eco4.22.66.12
BB211
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches212
Innings411
Not outs011
Runs57217
Balls Faced98296
Avg14.2500
SR58.1672.41116.66
Fours911
Fifties000
Sixies010
Highest26217
Hundreds000

Another Players

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