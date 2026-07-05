Sajan Sudarshana Fernando
bowler
|Full name:
|Sajan Sudarshana Fernando
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|2
|Innings
|3
|1
|2
|Overs
|24.0
|10.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|101
|26
|49
|Wickets
|2
|1
|2
|Avg
|50.5
|26
|24.5
|SR
|72
|60
|24
|Eco
|4.2
|2.6
|6.12
|BB
|2
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|2
|Innings
|4
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|1
|1
|Runs
|57
|21
|7
|Balls Faced
|98
|29
|6
|Avg
|14.25
|0
|0
|SR
|58.16
|72.41
|116.66
|Fours
|9
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|26
|21
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0