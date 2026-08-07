Sajid Liaqat

Sajid Liaqat

bowler

Full name:Sajid Liaqat
Nationality:Germany
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Germany

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings66
Overs23.423.4
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs197197
Wickets1212
Avg16.4116.41
SR11.8311.83
Eco8.328.32
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs1515
Balls Faced1515
Avg1515
SR100100
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1515
Hundreds00

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