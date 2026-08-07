Sajid Liaqat
bowler
|Full name:
|Sajid Liaqat
|Nationality:
|Germany
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|23.4
|23.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|197
|197
|Wickets
|12
|12
|Avg
|16.41
|16.41
|SR
|11.83
|11.83
|Eco
|8.32
|8.32
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|15
|15
|Balls Faced
|15
|15
|Avg
|15
|15
|SR
|100
|100
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|15
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0