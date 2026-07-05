Samantha Haggo
bowler
|Full name:
|Samantha Haggo
|Nationality:
|Scotland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|1
|Innings
|8
|1
|Overs
|15.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|86
|11
|Wickets
|6
|0
|Avg
|14.33
|0
|SR
|15
|0
|Eco
|5.73
|11
|BB
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|1
|Innings
|10
|1
|Not outs
|4
|0
|Runs
|50
|0
|Balls Faced
|83
|1
|Avg
|8.33
|0
|SR
|60.24
|0
|Fours
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|18
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0