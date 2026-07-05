Samantha Haggo

Samantha Haggo

bowler

Full name:Samantha Haggo
Nationality:Scotland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Scotland Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches131
Innings81
Overs15.01.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs8611
Wickets60
Avg14.330
SR150
Eco5.7311
BB20
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches131
Innings101
Not outs40
Runs500
Balls Faced831
Avg8.330
SR60.240
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest180
Hundreds00

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