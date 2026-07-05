Sandeep Mohandas
bowler
|Full name:
|Sandeep Mohandas
|Nationality:
|Hungary
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|20
|Innings
|19
|19
|Overs
|66.0
|66.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|510
|510
|Wickets
|20
|20
|Avg
|25.5
|25.5
|SR
|19.8
|19.8
|Eco
|7.72
|7.72
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|20
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|8
|8
|Runs
|66
|66
|Balls Faced
|71
|71
|Avg
|22
|22
|SR
|92.95
|92.95
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|26
|26
|Hundreds
|0
|0