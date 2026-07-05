Sandeep Mohandas

Sandeep Mohandas

bowler

Full name:Sandeep Mohandas
Nationality:Hungary
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Budapest Blinders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2020
Innings1919
Overs66.066.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs510510
Wickets2020
Avg25.525.5
SR19.819.8
Eco7.727.72
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2020
Innings1111
Not outs88
Runs6666
Balls Faced7171
Avg2222
SR92.9592.95
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2626
Hundreds00

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